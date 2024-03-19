Home / Animals / Endangered Animals

Whale Thought To Have Gone Extinct Nearly 200 Years Ago Spotted off Coast of Massachusetts

By Sarah Currier on March 19, 2024
Photo Of Snout Of Gray Whale Poking Up Above The Water

Photo: isanbar/Depositphotos

On March 1, a whale was spotted swimming in the Atlantic Ocean, approximately 30 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts. Spotting whales around this time of year isn't unusual for New England Aquarium scientists, but something about this creature gave them pause. Upon closer inspection, they discovered that they were looking at a gray whale, which is a species thought to have been extinct in the Atlantic for nearly 200 years.

The gray whale is routinely found in the North Pacific, but has not been seen in the Atlantic Ocean since the 18th century, making the researchers' find extremely unique. Experts are not entirely sure why the animal disappeared from the region, but whaling could be a factor. Now, researchers say that the whale's sighting in the region is due to climate change, as the ice that normally dots the region hasn't been forming, allowing for easy travel.

According to researchers, there have been five spottings of gray whales in the Atlantic over the last 15 years, with the most recent being seen off the coast of Florida in December. The New England Aquarium believes that this is the same whale that was just spotted around Nantucket.

Gray whales are identifiable by blotchy coloration and lack of a dorsal fin. They are also expert migrators, traveling between feeding and breeding grounds every year. Like many other whales, a healthy gray whale has a particularly long lifespan for a wild animal, estimated to live between 50 to 70 years.

Earlier this month, a gray whale that was previously thought to be extinct in the Atlantic Ocean, was spotted about 30 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Photo Of Gray Whale Poking Up Above The Water

Photo: isanbar/Depositphotos

h/t: [Bored Panda]

Related Articles:

Researchers Report First Conversation Between Humans and Humpback Whales

Drone Footage Captures Humpback Whales Creating Stunning Fibonacci Spirals in Water

Kayaker Encounters Massive Whale Tail Sticking Up Out of the Water

First Ever Sighting of Humpback Whales Having Sex Features Two Males

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
Read all posts from Sarah Currier
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Conservationists Have Released 136 Juvenile Galápagos Tortoises Into the Wild
Learn Why Some Sharks Experience Temporary Paralysis While They Mate
World’s First IVF Rhino Pregnancy Might Save the Northern White Rhinoceros Species
Adorable New Addition to Utah Zoo Is Also World’s Deadliest Cat
Endangered Green Sea Turtle Suffering From Hypothermia Is Rescued in Oregon
Rare Saharan Antelope Is Brought Back From the Brink of Extinction

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

100+ Photographers Contribute Their Work To Raise Funds for 13 Orphaned Elephants
Critically Endangered Eastern Black Rhino Was Born in UK Zoo
Lone Male Orca Known as “Old Thom” Is Taken in by a Pod of White-Sided Dolphins
Photographer Wins Prize for Heartbreaking Story About the Plight of Endangered Forest Elephants
Over 100 Dolphins Are Found Dead in the Amazon River Amid a Historic Drought
Tense Video Captures the Moment a Silverback Gorilla Pounds His Chest in Front of Wildlife Photographer

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.