Home / Animals / Endangered Animals

Haunting Final Footage of Now-Extinct Animals Reminds Us What’s at Stake

By Regina Sienra on August 22, 2024

Some well-known extinct species, such as the dodo, have been gone for centuries, meaning that there are no photos of videos that show us what they really looked like. But there are dozens of other creatures that have disappeared over the last 150 years. Though lower in quality than what we're used to today, several of them have at least been recorded by media. While convenient, the footage, much of it in black and white, is a haunting reminder of the way humans have affected animal life and their habitats since the Industrial Revolution.

A self-proclaimed “internet history museum” known as Time Capsule Tales compiled footage of recently extinct animals in a thread on X (formerly Twitter). Some, such as the quagga, a subspecies of the common zebra, were photographed in 1870 and were extinct by 1883—some 60 years after the invention of photography in 1822. The tarpan, a free-ranging horse subspecies of the Eurasian steppe, met a similar fate. Its only surviving photograph was taken in 1884, 25 years before the last individual died in captivity in 1909.

In addition to still images, Time Capsule Tales has included some restored clips of species that are no longer around. The Layson rail, a flightless bird native to Hawai'i that went extinct in the 1940s, is seen prancing around what looks like a rocky beach. And a pair of heath hens, extinct in 1932, can be seen having a “booming” match in a silent film by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation.

The most heartbreaking, however, are those whose likenesses were recorded in high quality color images. Such is the case of the Western Black Rhinoceros who went extinct in 2011. And just a year later, the Pinta Island tortoise known as Lonesome George, the last of his species, died in 2012.

As harrowing as the compilation is, it's not only a valuable resource to learn about animals that are no longer in existence, but also a warning. Animals that are endangered today could only exist in photographs and videos if we don't protect them and the ecosystems they call home now. We can't change the past, but we can always do something about the future.

Time Capsule Tales compiled the last remaining footage of some of the animals that have gone extinct in the last 150 years.

While convenient, the footage, much of it in black and white, is a haunting reminder of the way humans have affected animal life and their habitats.

As harrowing as the compilation is, it's not only a valuable resource to learn about animals that are no longer in existence, but also a warning.

Animals that are endangered right now could soon only exist in photographs and videos, if we don't protect them and the ecosystems they call home today.

Related Articles:

After Nearly Going Extinct, Famed Giant Tortoises Return to the Galápagos Islands

16-Million-Year-Old Skull of Extinct Species of Giant Dolphin Discovered in Peru

Whale Thought To Have Gone Extinct Nearly 200 Years Ago Spotted off Coast of Massachusetts

Rare Saharan Antelope Is Brought Back From the Brink of Extinction

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Endangered Ocelot Is Caught on Camera in the Atascosa Highlands Region of Arizona for the First Time in 50 Years
Scientists Look into Anti-aging Secrets of the Greenland Shark, Which Live for Centuries
After Nearly Going Extinct, Famed Giant Tortoises Return to the Galápagos Islands
New Study Reveals Komodo Dragons Have Iron-Capped Teeth
Record-Breaking 17 Endangered California Condor Chicks Born at LA Zoo This Year
Olympics Then and Now: Watch How Different the Games Were a Century Ago

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Watch 100,000 Dominoes Topple Over in This Mesmerizing Record-Breaking Installation
Hypnotic Videos of Insects Crawling on Tiny Worlds of Blooming Flowers
Watch How Astronauts Sleep in the International Space Station
Listen to How 65 Different Accents Capture the Beauty and Versatility of the English Language
Woman Shows How to Properly Use Salt & Pepper Shakers and People Are Blown Away
Talented Welder Makes Working Aircraft Carrier Replica for His Children

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.