Home / Animals / Endangered Animals

Polish Zoo Celebrates the Arrival of Four Adorable Sumatran Tiger Cubs

By Emma Taggart on October 23, 2024

 

Wyświetl ten post na Instagramie

 

Post udostępniony przez #zoowroclaw (@zoowroclaw)

Zoo Wroclaw in Poland recently celebrated a major conservation milestone with the birth of four Sumatran tiger cubs, a significant boost for this critically endangered species. Born on July 22, 2024, the zoo waited several weeks before making the announcement of the cubs’ arrival until they were sure they were healthy and likely to survive.

Today, less than 400 wild Sumatran tigers are struggling to survive in the remaining habitable patches of forests on the island of Sumatra. Sadly, the species face threats from rampant poaching and deforestation for palm oil, as well as pulp and paper.

Sergiusz Kmiecik, acting president of Zoo Wroclaw has been breeding Sumatran tigers since the 1960s, hoping to safeguard the species from extinction. The recent birth of the four cubs represents a hopeful step forward, suggesting that future generations to come might still have the opportunity to experience the majesty of these incredible animals. Kmiecik says, “The joy is even greater that all four tigers are developing healthily, are active, eager to eat and play with each other and with their parents.”

Sumatran tigers are the smallest of all wild tiger subspecies, with adults typically weighing around 260 pounds and reaching lengths of up to 8 feet. The four cubs at Zoo Wroclaw, though still young, are already showing impressive growth. Each one now weighs around 18 pounds, roughly double the size of a domestic cat.

The zoo shared a video of the four tiger cubs nursing from their mother shortly after birth. They posted several more photos and videos on Instagram, capturing the cubs’ undeniable cuteness and showcasing their playful personalities as they begin to explore their surroundings.

Check out the photos and videos below and follow Zoo Wroclaw on Instagram for more adorable updates. And if you’re lucky enough to be in the area, the zoo is currently welcoming visitors to their tiger enclosure.

Zoo Wroclaw in Poland recently celebrated a major conservation milestone with the birth of four Sumatran tiger cubs.

 

Wyświetl ten post na Instagramie

 

Post udostępniony przez #zoowroclaw (@zoowroclaw)

The adorable cubs are thriving, full of energy, and eager to eat and play.

 

Wyświetl ten post na Instagramie

 

Post udostępniony przez #zoowroclaw (@zoowroclaw)

 

Wyświetl ten post na Instagramie

 

Post udostępniony przez #zoowroclaw (@zoowroclaw)

Zoo Wroclaw: Website | Instagram | TikTok
h/t: [Reddit]

All images via Zoo Wroclaw.

Related Articles:

World’s Top Wildlife Photographers Collaborate To Protect Tigers in the Wild

Endangered Tigers Make Comeback as India Triumphantly Doubles Its Population

Same-Sex Couple of Flamingos Successfully Hatch Chick at UK Zoo

Adorable New Addition to Utah Zoo Is Also World’s Deadliest Cat

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Conservation Photographer Documents Last Two Northern White Rhinos on Earth [Interview]
Researchers Estimate Humans Have Driven Over 100,000 Species to Extinction
Haunting Final Footage of Now-Extinct Animals Reminds Us What’s at Stake
Endangered Ocelot Is Caught on Camera in the Atascosa Highlands Region of Arizona for the First Time in 50 Years
Scientists Look into Anti-aging Secrets of the Greenland Shark, Which Live for Centuries
After Nearly Going Extinct, Famed Giant Tortoises Return to the Galápagos Islands

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

New Study Reveals Komodo Dragons Have Iron-Capped Teeth
Record-Breaking 17 Endangered California Condor Chicks Born at LA Zoo This Year
Wild Bornean Clouded Leopard Family Caught on Film for the First Time
Rare White Bison Calf Born at Yellowstone National Park Is a Sacred Symbol
Young Orcas Are Still Ramming Into Boats and Sinking Them, and Now We Know Why
Sperm Whales Vocalize a Phoenetic Alphabet Hauntingly Like Humans

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.