Home / Animals / Endangered Animals

Prehistoric New Zealand Bird Thought to Be Extinct Returns to the Wild in a Conservation Victory

By Regina Sienra on December 6, 2024
Takahe bird on the grass

Photo: jeffbanke/Depositphotos

The takahē is quite a sight. This flightless bird from New Zealand is known for its spherical body and blue-green plumage, which makes it look a bit like a bird-shaped Earth if it weren't for its bright red beak and legs. These fascinating birds were long thought to be extinct, but now, thanks to a concerted conservation effort, they are once again thriving in New Zealand’s South Island.

The birds, which stand at around 20 inches tall and live in the mountains, had been formally declared extinct in 1898. While their presence in New Zealand dates back to at least the prehistoric Pleistocene era, their population was reduced by the arrival of European settlers and their animal companions such as cats, ferrets, and rats. Luckily, a group of them was rediscovered in 1948, prompting a conservation effort that has seen the takahē population grow to about 500 birds, growing at about 8% per year.

In August 2023, there were 18 birds released in a property known as Greenstone Station, setting up the third new wild population. An additional 10 birds were released this year, resulting in a founding population of 28 birds that has already hatched chicks. Ngāi Tahu, the principal Māori iwi (tribe) of the South Island, and to whom the lands the takahē roams on belong to, has overseen the efforts. The success of the takahē program is seen as a parallel to their plight to get their land and rights returned.

“It has been wonderful to see how well the manu have settled into their new habitat on Greenstone Station during the past year, successfully hatching chicks and generally maintaining good health,” Gail Thompson, representative for Ngāi Tahu on the Takahē Recovery Group says. “All indications are that the Greenstone Station population is successfully establishing. Most birds have not moved away from where they were released, they have successfully raised offspring, and there have been no adult deaths. The takahē are also in healthy condition, indicating this is good habitat for takahē and they are adapting well to their new environment.”

Before the conditions were right to begin releasing the takahē into the wild, conservationists first gathered and artificially incubated the eggs to prevent them from being eaten by predators. To ensure their survival, they went as far as feeding the chicks with sock puppets featuring the birds’ characteristic red beaks. Once they switched to breeding the birds in captivity, New Zealand's Department of Conservation worked on gradually introducing them to select island sanctuaries and national parks where they could ensure their survival.

A key to making these efforts work is trapping and eliminating pests to protect the birds from their worst introduced predators, like stoats and feral cats, particularly during winter when food is scarce and native birds are under threat. The work to sustain the takahē population is part of a far wider effort in New Zealand to protect its rare birds. The country is in the midst of a national effort to eradicate its worst introduced predators, like rats and possums and stoats by 2050, which will benefit other flagship species such as the kiwi.

“It’s particularly promising that eight out of 10 pairs started nesting within a few months of being released, exceeding our expectations and showing they are settled enough to breed,” Thompson adds. “I would like to acknowledge the team members on the ground carrying out the ongoing monitoring and predator control work needed to support the survival of this takahē population.”

The takahē, a flightless bird from New Zealand, was long thought to be extinct, but thanks to a concerted conservation effort, they are once again thriving.

Takahe bird on the grass

Photo: Butlerstockphotography1/Depositphotos

A group of them was rediscovered in 1948, prompting a conservation effort that has seen the takahē population grow to about 500 birds.

Takahe birds on the grass

Photo: MLWilliams/Depositphotos

“It’s particularly promising that eight out of 10 pairs started nesting within a few months of being released, exceeding our expectations and showing they are settled enough to breed.”

Takahe bird on the grass

Photo: lucidwaters/Depositphotos

Source: Takahē thrive in new wild home on Ngāi Tahu whenua in Ōtākou/Otago

Related Articles:

Endangered Yellow-Eyed Penguin Is Crowned New Zealand’s Bird of the Year

Scientists Take Flight to Help Nearly Extinct Birds Migrate

Birders Shatter World Record by Documenting Over 7,800 Species of Birds Within a Single Day

Newly Discovered Bird Species Named After David Attenborough Sheds Light on Avian Evolution

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Pack of Gray Wolves Has Been Detected Near California National Park for the First Time in 100 Years
Cloned Black-Footed Ferret Gives Birth to Two Kits for the First Time Ever
Indian Rhino Population in Assam Flourishes As Poaching Drops 86%
Night Parrot Previously Thought To Be Extinct Is Discovered by Indigenous Rangers and Researchers
Polish Zoo Celebrates the Arrival of Four Adorable Sumatran Tiger Cubs
Conservation Photographer Documents Last Two Northern White Rhinos on Earth [Interview]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Researchers Estimate Humans Have Driven Over 100,000 Species to Extinction
Haunting Final Footage of Now-Extinct Animals Reminds Us What’s at Stake
Endangered Ocelot Is Caught on Camera in the Atascosa Highlands Region of Arizona for the First Time in 50 Years
Scientists Look into Anti-aging Secrets of the Greenland Shark, Which Live for Centuries
After Nearly Going Extinct, Famed Giant Tortoises Return to the Galápagos Islands
New Study Reveals Komodo Dragons Have Iron-Capped Teeth

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.