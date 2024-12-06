Prehistoric New Zealand Bird Thought to Be Extinct Returns to the Wild in a Conservation Victory

The takahē is quite a sight. This flightless bird from New Zealand is known for its spherical body and blue-green plumage, which makes it look a bit like a bird-shaped Earth if it weren't for its bright red beak and legs. These fascinating birds were long thought to be extinct, but now, thanks to a concerted conservation effort, they are once again thriving in New Zealand’s South Island.

The birds, which stand at around 20 inches tall and live in the mountains, had been formally declared extinct in 1898. While their presence in New Zealand dates back to at least the prehistoric Pleistocene era, their population was reduced by the arrival of European settlers and their animal companions such as cats, ferrets, and rats. Luckily, a group of them was rediscovered in 1948, prompting a conservation effort that has seen the takahē population grow to about 500 birds, growing at about 8% per year.

In August 2023, there were 18 birds released in a property known as Greenstone Station, setting up the third new wild population. An additional 10 birds were released this year, resulting in a founding population of 28 birds that has already hatched chicks. Ngāi Tahu, the principal Māori iwi (tribe) of the South Island, and to whom the lands the takahē roams on belong to, has overseen the efforts. The success of the takahē program is seen as a parallel to their plight to get their land and rights returned.

“It has been wonderful to see how well the manu have settled into their new habitat on Greenstone Station during the past year, successfully hatching chicks and generally maintaining good health,” Gail Thompson, representative for Ngāi Tahu on the Takahē Recovery Group says. “All indications are that the Greenstone Station population is successfully establishing. Most birds have not moved away from where they were released, they have successfully raised offspring, and there have been no adult deaths. The takahē are also in healthy condition, indicating this is good habitat for takahē and they are adapting well to their new environment.”

Before the conditions were right to begin releasing the takahē into the wild, conservationists first gathered and artificially incubated the eggs to prevent them from being eaten by predators. To ensure their survival, they went as far as feeding the chicks with sock puppets featuring the birds’ characteristic red beaks. Once they switched to breeding the birds in captivity, New Zealand's Department of Conservation worked on gradually introducing them to select island sanctuaries and national parks where they could ensure their survival.

A key to making these efforts work is trapping and eliminating pests to protect the birds from their worst introduced predators, like stoats and feral cats, particularly during winter when food is scarce and native birds are under threat. The work to sustain the takahē population is part of a far wider effort in New Zealand to protect its rare birds. The country is in the midst of a national effort to eradicate its worst introduced predators, like rats and possums and stoats by 2050, which will benefit other flagship species such as the kiwi.

“It’s particularly promising that eight out of 10 pairs started nesting within a few months of being released, exceeding our expectations and showing they are settled enough to breed,” Thompson adds. “I would like to acknowledge the team members on the ground carrying out the ongoing monitoring and predator control work needed to support the survival of this takahē population.”

