Abandoned Island in Seoul Will Be Transformed Into Lush Multi-Level Public Park

An uninhabited island in South Korea will be transformed into a lush public park under the guidance of Heatherwick Studio. The renowned architecture firm won a global competition to design Seoul's Nodeul Island with a project called Soundscape.

Drawing inspiration from Seoul's mountainous terrain and the patterns created by soundwaves, the project uses different levels to host musical performances and artistic installations across a biodiverse landscape. At ground level, a public beach and arts center will welcome the public while the existing artificial landscape will be enhanced with plantings going down to the riverbank.

One of the most dramatic elements is the skywalk that rises up and connects to an events podium. Stretching three-quarters of a mile, the trail is composed of suspended islets that will act as rest stops and provide sweeping views of the environment.

“We’ve been really intrigued by how new interventions can really bring Nodeul Island to life,” shares Neil Hubbard, group leader and partner at Heatherwick Studio. “Its not just about an exciting new aerial canopy, but developing a whole creative ecosystem, where spaces above and below the floating landscape are buzzing with activity. Upon first discovering a serene, restful island where the landscape focuses on native flora and fauna the visitors will then wander up from the water’s edge to experience drama and harmonies in the sky. Soundscape will be a gateway and a getaway worthy of the energy and life of Seoul.”

Nodeul Island is Heatherwick Studio's first project in South Korea to go into construction and should be finished by 2027.

All renders via MIR. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Heatherwick Studio.