Abandoned Island in Seoul Will Be Transformed Into Lush Multi-Level Public Park

By Jessica Stewart on June 13, 2024

Rendering of Nodeul Island by Heatherwick Studios

An uninhabited island in South Korea will be transformed into a lush public park under the guidance of Heatherwick Studio. The renowned architecture firm won a global competition to design Seoul's Nodeul Island with a project called Soundscape.

Drawing inspiration from Seoul's mountainous terrain and the patterns created by soundwaves, the project uses different levels to host musical performances and artistic installations across a biodiverse landscape. At ground level, a public beach and arts center will welcome the public while the existing artificial landscape will be enhanced with plantings going down to the riverbank.

One of the most dramatic elements is the skywalk that rises up and connects to an events podium. Stretching three-quarters of a mile, the trail is composed of suspended islets that will act as rest stops and provide sweeping views of the environment.

“We’ve been really intrigued by how new interventions can really bring Nodeul Island to life,” shares Neil Hubbard, group leader and partner at Heatherwick Studio. “Its not just about an exciting new aerial canopy, but developing a whole creative ecosystem, where spaces above and below the floating landscape are buzzing with activity. Upon first discovering a serene, restful island where the landscape focuses on native flora and fauna the visitors will then wander up from the water’s edge to experience drama and harmonies in the sky. Soundscape will be a gateway and a getaway worthy of the energy and life of Seoul.”

Nodeul Island is Heatherwick Studio's first project in South Korea to go into construction and should be finished by 2027.

Heatherwick Studio won a global competition to design Seoul's Nodeul Island.

Rendering of Nodeul Island by Heatherwick Studios

This abandoned island will be transformed into a tiered public park that focuses on music, art, and biodiversity.

Rendering of Nodeul Island by Heatherwick Studios

Rendering of Nodeul Island by Heatherwick Studios

Heatherwick Studio: Website | Instagram

All renders via MIR. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Heatherwick Studio.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
