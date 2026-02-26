Sagrada Família Reaches Full Height as Gaudí’s Central Tower Is Completed

Embed from Getty Images

After 144 years of construction, one of the world’s most ambitious architectural projects has reached a defining milestone. The soaring central tower of the Sagrada Família now rises to its full height, bringing to life a vision that Antoni Gaudí first conceived in the 19th century.

On February 20, 2026, crews installed the final element of the spire, an illuminated four-armed cross. As a result, the basilica reached 172.5 meters (566 feet) high. Today, the structure stands as the tallest church tower in the world and commands the skyline of Barcelona.

At the heart of the basilica rises the Tower of Jesus Christ, the tallest of 18 planned spires. Gaudí designed each tower to represent a biblical figure. Twelve honor the Apostles, four symbolize the Evangelists, one is dedicated to the Virgin Mary, and the central tower represents Jesus Christ. Because of this hierarchy, the structure forms both the physical and spiritual apex of the church.

Architecturally, the tower reflects Gaudí’s fusion of structure and symbolism. Its tapering vertical form draws the eye upward and reinforces a sense of ascension. In addition, textured stone surfaces and geometric openings lighten the mass of the structure. These perforations allow air and light to pass through, while also creating shifting patterns of shadow across the facade.

Crowning the tower, the glass-and-steel cross operates as both an engineering feat and a sculptural statement. By day, its reflective surfaces capture Mediterranean light. By night, internal illumination transforms it into a radiant beacon. Through this interplay of light and material, the design communicates spiritual meaning in a tangible form.

Although Gaudí left behind detailed models and drawings, he never saw the central tower rise. Instead, contemporary architects relied on digital scanning, parametric modeling, and advanced stone fabrication to interpret his complex geometries. Thanks to these tools, builders achieved levels of precision that would have been impossible in the 19th century.

Even so, the tower remains rooted in Gaudi’s philosophy. He based much of the basilica’s structure on natural systems. For example, the internal framework distributes weight like the branching structure of a tree. As a result, each curve serves both a structural and aesthetic purpose.

Beyond its height, the tower carries profound symbolic weight. In Gaudí’s vision, the spire dedicated to Jesus Christ anchors the entire composition. Its elevation represents transcendence, while its central placement reinforces theological focus.

Equally important, Gaudí intentionally designed the basilica to rise slightly below the height of Montjuïc, a prominent hill in Barcelona. In doing so, he expressed his belief that human creations should not surpass nature. Therefore, even at its maximum height, the tower reflects humility as much as ambition.

For Barcelona, the completed spire reshapes the skyline. For visitors, it transforms the approach to the basilica and intensifies the experience of vertical movement. Ultimately, the Sagrada Família now stands at the height Gaudí envisioned, embedding faith with light and stone.

