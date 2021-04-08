Home / Art / Painting

Plein Air Paintings Seamlessly Blend In With the Real Landscapes That Inspired Them

By Emma Taggart on April 8, 2021
Landscape Paintings by Richard Oliver

Painting en plein air, or “in the open air,” was first adopted by the French Impressionists in the 1800s. But, the tradition lives on today, and many contemporary artists around the world are still taking the great outdoors to paint. With a deep admiration for the natural world, Los Angeles-based artist Richard Oliver captures California's stunning landscapes in oil paint.

From the Santa Monica mountains to the coasts of Malibu, Oliver captures each outdoor scene with striking, realistic detail. He positions his easel, canvas, and oil paints in front of the landscape he wants to depict, allowing him to fully immerse himself in the environment. Oliver then gets to work, creating paintings that perfectly match the outdoor terrains.

Oliver has certainly found his forte, but he wasn’t always a plein air painter. “I initially started plein air painting because my studio work had become a little stale, and I wanted to learn to mix colors from life and respond to my environment,” he tells My Modern Met. “Little did I know how much more depth plein air painting had to offer me.”

Held up and photographed against the landscape that inspired them, Oliver’s paintings capture and blend into each scene with perfect proportion, tone, and color. His lifelike works are seriously impressive, but the artist assures us that it took time to master his craft. When he first started working en plein air, Oliver struggled to paint how he’d like. “As a practicing artist of 30 years it was a massive blow to my ego, and I was forced to eat a lot of humble pie,” he reveals. “Slowly and steadily, with persistence and consistency, I started to learn more and have tiny wins each time I went out. I had to learn to see the constant failures more as lessons rather than take them so personally.”

Each time Oliver goes outside to paint, he sees it as a welcome challenge. “I had discovered what was missing in my studio work,” he says. “Cherishing the small improvements while being outside of my comfort zone, or finding comfort in the uncomfortable was a worthy skill to develop.”

The determined artist also noticed the mental and physical health benefits of painting in nature. “It gives me peace and solace,” he reveals. “To immerse myself in the impermanence of life, to see the light constantly change, the clouds come and go, to witness the seasons move from birth to decay and back again. To learn to align with the flow of life eases the struggles and soothes the existential fears that rumble deep within us all.” Oliver adds, “It rejuvenates the soul to be out in the magnificence of nature and to realize and cherish the fragility and vulnerability of our lives is a gift we often forget when we’re busy with our daily chores.”

Check out Oliver's beautiful landscape paintings below and find more from his portfolio on Instagram. If you’re feeling inspired to try out this type of art for yourself, here's everything you need to know to get started painting en plein air.

Los Angeles-based artist Richard Oliver captures California's stunning landscapes in oil paint.

Landscape Paintings by Richard Oliver

He paints en plein air, allowing him to immerse himself in the environments he captures on canvas.

Landscape Paintings by Richard OliverLandscape Paintings by Richard Oliver

Oliver’s paintings blend into each scene with perfect proportion, tone, and color.

Landscape Paintings by Richard OliverLandscape Paintings by Richard OliverLandscape Paintings by Richard OliverLandscape Paintings by Richard OliverLandscape Paintings by Richard OliverLandscape Paintings by Richard OliverLandscape Paintings by Richard OliverEn Plein Air Paintings by Richard OliverLandscape Paintings by Richard OliverEn Plein Air Paintings by Richard OliverEn Plein Air Paintings by Richard OliverEn Plein Air Paintings by Richard OliverEn Plein Air Paintings by Richard OliverEn Plein Air Paintings by Richard OliverEn Plein Air Paintings by Richard OliverRichard Oliver: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Richard Oliver.

Related Articles:

Here’s Everything You’ll Need to Start Painting “en Plein Air” This Spring

Pastel Artist Captures America’s Most Beautiful Landscapes en Plein Air

Artist Paints En Plein Air to Create Vibrant Landscape Scenes Inspired by the Old Masters

California Impressionism: How American Artists Adapted French ‘Plein Air’ Painting

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Explores Her Lifelong Connection To Prairies Through Energetic Landscape Paintings
Artist Seamlessly Places Beloved Pop Culture Icons Into Old Military Paintings
Chinese Artist Covers Paper Torsos in Ancient Paintings to Challenge Traditional Femininity
Henry Ossawa Tanner: The Life and Work of a 19th-Century Black Artist
Artist Spends 10 Days Recreating the Spectacular Sight of a Solar Eclipse
Pretty Plant Paintings Capture the Leafy Beauty of Everyday Houseplants

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Silhouetted Paintings Reveal the Lush “Inner Landscapes” of Our Minds
10-Billion-Pixel Scan of ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’ Reveals Incredible High-Definition Details
Artist Creates Incredible Paintings Using Pollution From Local River Streams [Interview]
Artist Adds ‘Star Wars’ To Discarded Paintings He Finds in Thrift Stores
4 Color Theory Exercises That Are an Easy Way To Improve Your Painting Skills
Artist Paints World’s Largest Canvas to Raise $30 Million for Children in Need [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.