Home / Technology

Japanese McDonald’s Restrooms Have Phone Cleaning Devices Built Into Their Sinks

By Regina Sienra on December 12, 2022
The Sinks in a McDonald’s Restroom in Japan Have Phone Cleaning Devices

Photo: Screenshot from Twitter

Hand washing is taught from a very young age, and the recent height of the pandemic really reinforced its importance. But we don't give as much thought to the cleanliness of our phones, even though they pick up bacteria easily and can be 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat, according to scientists at the University of Arizona. To combat this spread of germs, and therefore disease, some public places have phone washing stations. Recently, a tweet featuring a phone cleaning station embedded in the sink of a McDonald's in Japan went viral, as it sanitizes the device in seconds.

The tweet, posted by user Sho Sawada (@shao1555), reads “At McDonald's nowadays, not only do they have a place to wash your hands but one to wash your smartphone as well.” The tweet is accompanied by an illustrative video, showing exactly how this feature works. In the video, we can see the user placing the phone in a narrow slot. The device is lowered automatically and covered, as a light shines through the lid of the cleaning station while the phone is disinfected. Once it's ready, the machine ejects the phone slowly, ready to be taken by its owner.

This nifty system is called WOSH, and was developed by Japanese company WOTA. Its wonders go beyond the phone cleaning device, as it also boasts that it reuses more than 98% of the water it uses. To clean the smartphone, WOSH relies on a hydrological cycle system and deep ultraviolet lights, offering a sterilization of up to 99.9% in just 30 seconds.

While seeing WOSH in action definitely has a futuristic vibe to it, it would be ideal for such technology to be adopted around the world. If the reaction to this video—which has over 5.2 million views; 63,400 likes; and 11,900 retweets—is any indication, it would be a welcome addition to restrooms around the world. After all, adding this extra layer of hygiene is another way to take care of our global health.

A phone cleaning station embedded in the sink of a McDonald's in Japan recently made waves online, as it sanitizes the device in seconds.

The Sinks in a McDonald’s Restroom in Japan Have Phone Cleaning Devices

Photo: jannystockphoto/Depositphotos

Named WOSH, the device relies on a hydrological cycle system and deep ultraviolet lights, offering a sterilization of up to 99.9% in just 30 seconds. See it in action in the video below.

WOTA: Website
h/t: [Neatorama]

Related Articles:

Ingenious Wireless Charger Also Doubles as a Phone Sanitizer

Artist Creates Virtual Traffic Jam on Google Maps With a Wagon Full of 99 Smartphones

Space Engineer Designs a Rotary Cell Phone That Actually Works

Polaroid Now+ Is a Highly-Creative Instant Camera That Connects to Your Smart Phone

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Amazon Will Tip Your Delivery Driver $5 If You Tell Alexa “Thank You”
Art Trend of 2022: How AI Art Emerged and Polarized the Art World
People Are Transforming Themselves Into Vibrant Artwork With Lensa, an AI-Powered Photo App
Throw Out Your Bicycle Pump, This Year’s World Cup Balls Get Super Charged
Researchers Develop a Way to Transmit an Entire Internet’s Worth of Data in a Second
Glasgow Nightclub Turns Dancers’ Body Heat Into Thermal Energy

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Oculus Rift Creator Designs Frightening VR Set That Kills You for Real if You Die in a Video Game
19th-Century Portraits Restored With AI Gives a Glimpse of What the Original Photographer Saw
Drone Ingeniously Engineered To Look Like Snoopy Flying Around on His Doghouse
Student Designs 3D-Printed Robot Fish That Filters Microplastics From Water
Man Fools Relatives Into Think He Has Girlfriend but She’s Actually AI
Google Japan Created a Single-Row Keyboard to “Save Space”

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.