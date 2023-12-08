Keep Your Kitchen Clean With This Playful Mushroom Funnel

Working in the kitchen can be messy. Fortunately, OTOTO can help you be organized, without sacrificing style or personality. From keeping the counter clean to serving up delicious dishes, their collection of playful yet functional accessories adds a bit of spice to routine tasks.

The Magic Mushroom is a colorful funnel that is ideal for transferring liquid contents from one container to another. If you want to move oil and vinegar to the vessels of your choice without unnecessary spillage, this product can help with that. Simply place the long end of the mushroom into the opening of the container and flip the polkadot mushroom top inside out. The wide brim of the mushroom will ensure that there's no spillage in the process. Another product that helps organize your kitchen is the whimsical Crab n' Roll Paper Towel Holder. Featuring a bright red color and a pair of big cartoonish eyes, this crab-inspired tool will easily hold a fresh roll of paper towels upright. Not only will your kitchen counter be more organized for it, but you'll also be prepared to snag a square whenever a spill or mess appears.

OTOTO has also designed a dramatic corkscrew and bottle opener that is sure to spark dinner conversations. Modeled after a flying black bat, Vino can do it all. If you need to open a new bottle of wine, simply screw the metal end into the cork and use the wide batwings to pull it out of the bottle. Or, use the large-eared head to handily uncap your favorite beverage. Additionally, the Baby Nessie Tea Infuser has no problem diving to the depths of even your hottest brew to release its flavors. Made of silicone, simply separate the top of Baby Nessie from the bottom and place your loose-leaf tea into it. Then, submerge the infuser into a cup of hot water and wait for the leaves to brew.

Scroll down to shop more kitchen accessories from OTOTO, and head over to My Modern Met when you're ready to check out.

Spice up your kitchen with these whimsical (and functional) helpers from OTOTO.

Magic Mushroom XL

Pasta Monster Serving Spoons

Splatypus Jar Scraper Spatula

Vino Corkscrew and Bottle Opener

Crab n' Roll Paper Towel Holder

Jungle Slotted Spoon

Baby Nessie Tea Infuser

Find more kitchen gifts in My Modern Met Store!

Related Articles:

28 Creative ‘Star Wars’ Kitchen Gadgets That Are Fun and Functional

25 of the Best Kitchen Tools to Compliment Your Cooking

Fun Animal-Inspired Utensils Will Keep Your Kitchen Creative and Organized