Home / Design / Creative Products

Air-Powered Laundry Chute Transports Dirty Clothes From Any Wall To Laundry Room

By Larisa Crowder on June 23, 2022
Laundry Jet

Doing laundry can be a dreaded chore that involves a lot of upper body strength for collecting and lugging piles dirty clothes to the washer. But what if the muscle work was eliminated? Laundry Jet might be the solution. The appliance is an updated laundry chute that transports your laundry from your room to the laundry room.

What makes it different from ordinary laundry chutes is the fact that this futuristic-looking version is not reliant on gravity, but air power. Vacuum force sucks the laundry from a wall port down to a central repository in the laundry room. It can even work in reverse, too—there’s an optional return system installation that will suck the clean laundry back up to a designated location in the house.

As for those ports, each system can be installed with up to eight of them in different rooms of the house. Each one opens either with a manual slide or motion sensors. The ports are just narrower than the 6-inch wide pipes, and can be fed bulky items, like sheets and towels. The system is best installed during home construction; but, since the pipes are usually run through an attic, it can also be retrofitted into an existing home. Now, the real question: can Laundry Jet sort your clothes by color? “No,” says the website. “Not yet.”

For more information on installation and pricing, visit Laundry Jet's website.

The Laundry Jet is designed with a system of tubes and wall-installed ports that uses air power to suck your clothes down chutes to the laundry room.

@laundryjettok If you want it, Laundry Jet’s got it!#iwantitigotit #youneedthisproduct #trendingproducts2022 #youwantitigotit @laundryjet ♬ i want it i got it – Official Sound Studio

There's even a return option, to send your clean clothes back to a designated location.

@laundryjettok Hello everyone, want to see how laundry is done with a Laundry Jet system? Watch this! For educational purposes I did not show a full load as the video would be too long. Enjoy! #laundrysystem #laundryday #howto #howitsdone #projecttok #laundrysystem #dirtylaundrychallenge #cleanlaundryroom #laundry2022 #2022purchase #youneedthisnow @laundryjet ♬ Sunroof – Nicky Youre & dazy

Learn more about Laundry Jet:

Laundry Jet: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok
h/t: [Neotorama]

All images via Laundry Jet.

Related Articles:

This Coffee Maker Alarm Clock Makes Each Morning an Absolute Treat

This Home Ice Cream Machine Produces Delicious Desserts in 60 Seconds

This Calming Solar Powered Light Mimics the Glow of a Perfect Sunset in Your Home

Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

20 Gifts to Give Your Closest Companions on National Friendship Day
18 Seed and Grow Kits To Help Cultivate Your Green Thumb
This Smart Lawn Mower Can Perfectly Cut Your Yard’s Grass for You
30 Summery Gifts That Will Make a Splash This Season
15 Backyard Games That Will Provide Hours of Outdoor Fun This Summer
23 Stylish Throw Pillows That Will Give Your Home a Summer Refresh

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

25+ Gifts to Get You Outside and Staying Creative This Summer
Hours Are Out of Order on This Watch But the Hour Hand Is Designed to Always Point at the Right Time
16 Beautiful Wind Chimes To Fill Your Garden With Music This Summer
Engineering Students Invent Edible Tape for Burritos So You Never Have a Messy Meal Again
Memorial Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Tissue Box Is Ingeniously Designed To Look Like a Floating Iceberg

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]