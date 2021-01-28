How to Easily Draw Flower Doodles to Decorate Your Journals and Sketchbooks

For many, notetaking and doodling go hand-in-hand. And in fact, studies have shown that creating repeated patterns or sketches can actually improve your concentration and short-term memory. Additionally, because doodlers tend to draw what is familiar to them, the activity is also an excellent form of stress relief. If you're a practiced doodler, you probably already know the kinds of subjects you prefer to draw. However, if you're a first-time doodler, flowers are a great first subject.

Joyful and whimsical, flowers come in all kinds of shapes and sizes, making them exciting to draw again and again. Here, we'll learn how to sketch four simple flowers: a daisy, rose, tulip, and a poppy. Then, we'll go over a few easy ways to embellish your doodles, as well as how to make dreamy swirls and vines. Ready to get started? Then grab your art supplies and some paper—it's time to make some flower doodles!

Fill your sketchbooks with flower doodles!

How to Draw Daisies

Begin by drawing a small circle to create the center of the flower. Next, we're going to add the petals. Sketch a long and slender oval that connects to the center. Continue around the center of the flower, slowly adding petals. To keep these fairly even, it helps to turn the page around as you go along. Afterward, draw a long stem as straight or wavy as you want. Add a small leaf with ridges to the stem. Then, add a few more leaves of varying sizes to the stem and draw a long line down the center of each one. Connect a couple of smaller lines that fan out to either side of the leaf to this central line.

How to Draw Roses

Begin by drawing a tiny heart shape to create the center of the rose. Next, we'll start layering the petals. Draw the petals in a wide rounded shape and keep first layer relatively close to the center. As we expand the flower, make the petals slightly larger and open. The last layer of flowers should be noticeable bigger than the rest, and lay fairly flat. Afterward, we can add a pair of leaves to the rose. Draw a large teardrop-esque shape with ridges on either side. Then, add another leaf to the opposite side and draw a central line down the middle. Using this line, you'll want to sketch several lines that fan out to either side of the leaf. Once you've added texture to both leaves, you can add a few hatch marks to the rose as well, or leave it unfilled.

How to Draw Tulips

Begin by drawing a wide oval to create the bulb of the tulip Next, we're going to create the petals. So divide the tulip into four or five different sections. The one at the center should be largest compared to the petals flanking it. If you're satisfied with your petals, then erase the oval guideline. Afterward, draw a long stem. This can be wiggly or straight—it's up to you. Then, add a long slender leaf. Lastly, draw another leaf, this time bent at one corner.

How to Draw Poppies

Begin by drawing a circle to create the center of the poppy. Then, encompass the center with two wide petals. Continue building the flower with large petals until you create two or three layers. Next, connect the poppy to a long stem. Then, add a thin leaf with defined ridges on either side. Add another leaf to the stem, and draw a long central line inside of it. Using that line, create a few shorter lines that fan out on either side. Afterward, darken the center of the flower a little more. If you want, you can also add a few hatch marks to the petals to give them some definition.

Embellish your flower doodles with these simple techniques.

Want to add a little something more to your flower? Well, there are a few easy ways to do this.

Twinkles: This fun shape is reminiscent of stars but much simpler to draw. All you need to do is draw four soft L-shaped lines that meet—or nearly meet—at each corner. Once you get the hang of it, you'll see that they make any drawing a little more vibrant.

This fun shape is reminiscent of stars but much simpler to draw. All you need to do is draw four soft L-shaped lines that meet—or nearly meet—at each corner. Once you get the hang of it, you'll see that they make any drawing a little more vibrant. Rays: Although these are just lines, their placement can instantly spruce up your illustration. Try making a crown at the top of your flower, with alternating long and short lines. Or, you can draw one long line at the center of your subject and frame it with slowly descending rays—similar to a triangle.

Although these are just lines, their placement can instantly spruce up your illustration. Try making a crown at the top of your flower, with alternating long and short lines. Or, you can draw one long line at the center of your subject and frame it with slowly descending rays—similar to a triangle. Dots: Like rays, an arrangement of dots can also bring a sense of whimsy to a drawing. You can draw these freehand in an arc-shape around the sketch, or, if you want to be more precise, you can use a compass to make a perfect circle and draw dots along the line.

Or, make curly vines and swirls.

If you're stuck in class and want to expand your flower doodles into something more fanciful, then drawing vines and swirls can be a great activity. To start, simply sketch a long curvy line that ends in a spiral. Then, add leaves, buds, and flowers in any way that you wish. You can make these longer, with several spirals attached, or even make a circle. With practice, you'll find that you can make a variety of patterns using this simple technique.

