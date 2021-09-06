Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Elegant Oil Paintings Capture the Ethereal Beauty of Massive Pastel Flowers

By Margherita Cole on September 6, 2021
Paintings by Ira Volkova

Everyone loves to receive a bouquet of fresh flowers, but how often do we pay attention to their finer details? Ukrainian artist Ira Volkova makes it easier to study the delicate structures of petals in her massive floral oil paintings. She captures a variety of pastel-colored blossoms with masterful precision.

Based in Kyiv, Volkova received formal training in painting at the Kyiv National Academy of Fine Arts and Architecture. Since that time, she has developed her professional practice by creating large-scale depictions of beautiful blooms. These paintings typically feature a couple of flowers clad in delicate, sugary hues and placed against an abstract background that emphasizes their fragility. “Each of my paintings is of the ideal,” Volkova says.

Volkova also uses flowers in expressive portrait paintings. She combines her expertise in rendering plant life with realistic human figures, placing the blossoms in front of the person's face. This both obscures the identity of the sitter and envelopes them in a beguiling natural mystique.

Scroll down to see more amazing paintings by Volkova, and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest creations.

Ukrainian artist Ira Volkova creates ethereal large-scale oil paintings of different kinds of flowers.

Flower Oil Paintings by Ira VolkovaPaintings by Ira VolkovaPaintings by Ira VolkovaPaintings by Ira VolkovaPaintings by Ira VolkovaFlower Oil Paintings by Ira VolkovaFlower Oil Paintings by Ira VolkovaPaintings by Ira VolkovaPaintings by Ira VolkovaPaintings by Ira VolkovaPaintings by Ira VolkovaPaintings by Ira VolkovaPaintings by Ira VolkovaPaintings by Ira VolkovaPaintings by Ira Volkova

Watch these videos for insight into Volkova's creative process:

 

Ira Volkova: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ira Volkova.

