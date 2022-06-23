Home / Environment

Japan Is Submerging an Enormous Turbine in the Ocean To Produce “Endless” Clean Energy

By Madeleine Muzdakis on June 23, 2022
Kairyu Ocean Turbine Japan

The Kairyu turbine. (Photo: IHI Corporation)

Our planet's oceans are invaluable. They shelter precious ecosystems, cool the planet, and are beautiful to look at. Thier waters also hold largely untapped power reserves. Energy in the powerful tides and movement of the water is tricky to harness, as man-made machines struggle to withstand the power of weather and water. However, Japanese company IHI Corporation has been developing underwater turbine technology for years; and in 2017, they partnered with New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) to test an ingenious turbine named Kairyu.

Kairyu roughly translates to “ocean current” in Japanese. The machine is made of three connected 66-foot-long cylinders of power generators with attached turbine blades like those on windmills. Made of pressure-resistant steel, the machine has to withstand rough waters. It is deigned to float, tethered, about 164 feet below the surface. As the surface currents churn the blades, they rotate in opposite directions, thereby stabilizing the tethered turbine. It can maneuver itself, too, to catch the strongest current.

The current created by the swirling waters of the North Pacific gyre are channeled into the strong Kuroshio current near the coast of Japan. As an island nation with mountains, Japan has coastal waters in abundance, but less space to put solar panels and windmills on land. After a three-and-a-half year test run in the ocean, Kairyu can produce 100 kilowatts of power. This is significantly lower than the average offshore wind turbine's 3.6 megawatts. However, researchers think they could create a larger model which produces 2 megawatts.

The Kuroshio current could produce about 205 gigawatts of energy, potentially outstripping Japan's present energy production. Eventually, farms of ocean turbines may soon lurk beneath the surface of our oceans. As science catches up to the challenges of building resistant technology, harnessing the power of ocean waves may become a critical source of renewable, nearly endless energy. Substituting clean energy for dirty fossil fuels is critical to the planet's future, and the oceans are part of this mission in numerous ways.

An enormous sunken turbine off the coast of Japan is generating power using the renewable forces of the tides.

Kairyu Turbine Japan

The Kairyu turbine. (Photo: IHI Corporation)

While the machine, named Kairyu, only produces energy on a small scale at present, it may be an ingenious and inexhaustible source of clean energy in the future.

Kairyu OceanTurbine Japan

Conceptual diagram of a floating ocean turbine in a current. (Photo: IHI Corporation)

h/t: [Science Alert, Designboom]

Related Articles:

25 Eco-Friendly Products to Reduce Waste in Style

Engineers Develop Enzyme That Can Break Down Plastic in a Matter of Hours

Researchers Developed a Solar Panel That Continues To Gather Energy Once the Sun Sets

Daily Wind-Powered Energy Surpassed Coal and Nuclear-Based Power for First Time

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Canada Joins Growing List of Nations Banning Single-Use Plastics
World’s Biggest Plant Discovered in Ocean off Australian Coast
Environmental Activist Wears a Custom Suit Showing All the Trash He Produced in a Month
Biologist Uses UV Light to Expose the Hidden World of the Amazon Rainforest [Interview]
Man Cleans Up Beaches With Custom-Built Grabber and Remote-Controlled Trash Can
Man Spends Over 1,000 Days Straight Cleaning Up Trash in His Local Parks

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Engineers Develop Enzyme That Can Break Down Plastic in a Matter of Hours
Researchers Developed a Solar Panel That Continues To Gather Energy Once the Sun Sets
Sir David Attenborough Wins Champions of the Earth Lifetime Achievement Award
Daily Wind-Powered Energy Surpassed Coal and Nuclear-Based Power for First Time
Man Wins $217 Million Lottery and Uses It To Start an Environmental Foundation
25 Eco-Friendly Products to Reduce Waste in Style

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]