20 Eco-Friendly Products to Reduce Waste in Style

By Kelly Richman-Abdou on April 13, 2021
A Selection of Eco-Friendly Products for Earth Day

Are you looking for a way to lead a more environmentally-friendly lifestyle without sacrificing your creative spark? If so, you're in luck! We've compiled a selection of eco-friendly products that are as stylish as they are sustainable.

Many of these green gifts offer an aesthetically-appealing alternative to disposable items, including a reusable, floral-printed shopping bag and a convenient metal straw. Others are consciously crafted from sustainable materials, like the wood-cover journals, nature-inspired pencils, and vegetable-ink temporary tattoos. And some even bloom, like the grow-your-own coffee kit and the plantable wrapping paper.

Save the planet in style with these creative products.

Shine a light on sustainable design with this upcycled illumination.

 

A loose-leaf teacup means that there's no need for disposable tea bags.

Eco-Friendly Products Loose Leaf Tea Strainer

Carlie | $15.89

 

And travel coffee mugs are a great way to reduce waste!

Bamboo Travel Coffee Cup

Panda Cup | $14.99

 

The cover on this wooden notebook is made from certified sustainable American-grown wood.

They pair perfectly with these flower and rainbow pencils. Can you believe they're made from recycled paper?

Eco-Friendly Products Flower Pencils

TRINUS | $22

 

 

Or that these temporary tattoos are printed using vegetable ink?

Eco Friendly Temporary Tattoos

Tattly | $18

Even these bracelets are made from recycled materials!

You can store all of these products and more in this eco-friendly tote.

 

Or these convenient reusable shopping bags—which are a great alternative to paper or plastic.

Great Wave Reusable Shopping Bag

LOQI | $14.95

 

Cloth makeup pads are much better than disposable wipes.

And these makeup brushes made from recycled and sustainable material will keep your face flawless.

Sustainable Makeup Brushes

Eco Tools | $9.98

 

These reusable straws will help make plastic a thing of the past.

Eco-Friendly Products Reusable Straw

FinalStraw | $19.95

Stainless Steel Reusable Straws

Ello | $9.99

…and so will reusable water bottles!

Reusable Steel Water Bottle

Simple Modern | $18.99

Eco-Friendly Products

Veegoal | $15.99

 

Finally, wrap your gifts in seeded paper that blooms when you plant it!

Eco-Friendly Products Plantable Wrapping Paper

Triumph Plant | $16.99

 

This article has been edited and updated.

Kelly Richman-Abdou

Kelly Richman-Abdou is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. An art historian living in Paris, Kelly was born and raised in San Francisco and holds a BA in Art History from the University of San Francisco and an MA in Art and Museum Studies from Georgetown University. When she’s not writing, you can find Kelly wandering around Paris, whether she’s leading a tour (as a guide, she has been interviewed by BBC World News America and France 24) or simply taking a stroll with her husband and two tiny daughters.
