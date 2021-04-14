20 Eco-Friendly Products to Reduce Waste in Style

Are you looking for a way to lead a more environmentally-friendly lifestyle without sacrificing your creative spark? If so, you're in luck! We've compiled a selection of eco-friendly products that are as stylish as they are sustainable.

Many of these green gifts offer an aesthetically-appealing alternative to disposable items, including a reusable, floral-printed shopping bag and a convenient metal straw. Others are consciously crafted from sustainable materials, like the wood-cover journals, nature-inspired pencils, and vegetable-ink temporary tattoos. And some even bloom, like the grow-your-own coffee kit and the plantable wrapping paper.

Save the planet in style with these creative products.

Shine a light on sustainable design with this upcycled illumination.

A loose-leaf teacup means that there's no need for disposable tea bags.

And travel coffee mugs are a great way to reduce waste!

The cover on this wooden notebook is made from certified sustainable American-grown wood.

They pair perfectly with these flower and rainbow pencils. Can you believe they're made from recycled paper?

Or that these temporary tattoos are printed using vegetable ink?

Even these bracelets are made from recycled materials!

You can store all of these products and more in this eco-friendly tote.

Or these convenient reusable shopping bags—which are a great alternative to paper or plastic.

Cloth makeup pads are much better than disposable wipes.

And these makeup brushes made from recycled and sustainable material will keep your face flawless.

These reusable straws will help make plastic a thing of the past.

…and so will reusable water bottles!

Finally, wrap your gifts in seeded paper that blooms when you plant it!

This article has been edited and updated.

