Home / Photography / Astrophotography

Astronaut Don Pettit Captures Bright Green Aurora From the International Space Station

By Regina Sienra on May 8, 2025

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Don Pettit (@astro_pettit)

Astronaut Don Pettit recently returned to Earth, having accumulated 590 days in space. At age 70, he is considered NASA's oldest active astronaut, and the third oldest to ever be in orbit. Across his four space missions, Pettit has shown a knack for orbital astrophotography—that is, images of space shot from orbit aboard the ISS. Just a couple of weeks before flying home, he captured a bright green aurora from his unique perspective.

If you think the view of an aurora from the ground is mesmerizing, imagine seeing it as it glimmers and glides around the curvature of Earth. Pettit's footage, which he posted to social media, shows a green glow over the Southern Hemisphere. “Aurora pass last night while @iss orbit path was between Antartica and Australia,” he captioned his breathtaking view. A different clip, taken closer to the Earth's surface, shows the Aurora Australis as “vaporous turbulence.”

While Pettit was shooting this spectacular footage, astronaut Jannicke Mikkelsen was on the first human spaceflight over Earth’s polar regions aboard the private FRAM2 Space Mission. As such, she got an even rarer view of this phenomenon. Pettit shared that he was excited to see her images too, and Mikkelsen promised to post them after her return home. “These videos are BIG in file size and we look forwards [sic] to sharing them with you post-mission splashdown,” she wrote.

As for Pettit, the images of the Aurora Australis are just some of his many incredible videos and pictures. Earlier this year, he captured comet Atlas C2024-G3, a crescent moon over the horizon, and a star field time exposure featuring Andromeda M31. From time to time, he also looked down on our home planet, snapping images of the Betsiboka River in Madagascar, the Strait of Gibraltar, and Hong Kong at night.

Just before returning home, he posted possibly the most moving of all his photographs—a self-portrait alongside the camera that allowed him to capture all these images. “Tomorrow I once again become an Earthling,” he wrote, bidding goodbye to the ISS. “What an adventure this mission has been.”

To stay up to date with the astronaut, you can follow Don Pettit on Instagram.

Just a couple of weeks before flying home, astronaut Don Pettit captured a bright green aurora from his unique perspective aboard the ISS.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Don Pettit (@astro_pettit)

Earlier this year, Pettit also captured comet Atlas C2024-G3…

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Don Pettit (@astro_pettit)

…and a star field time exposure featuring Andromeda M31.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Don Pettit (@astro_pettit)

He also posted possibly the most moving of all his photographs—a self-portrait alongside the camera that allowed him to capture all these breathtaking images.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Don Pettit (@astro_pettit)

Don Pettit: Instagram | X

Sources: Don Pettit on Instagram, Jannicke Mikkelsen on X; NASA's Don Pettit, 2 cosmonaut crewmates, wrap up seven-month space station visit

Related Articles:

Stunning Images of Comet A3 Captured by Astronauts Aboard the ISS

Stars Align for Photographer in this Rare Photo of an Aurora, STEVE, and the Milky Way

Astrophotographer Travels to Alaska for Epic Photo of Lunar Eclipse and the Northern Lights

Here Are 2024’s Best Northern Lights Photographs

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

NASA Celebrates Hubble Space Telescope’s 35th Anniversary With New Photos
Untethered Astronaut Spacewalks Are Some of the Most Unnerving Space Footage Out There
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Discovers Strongest Indicators of Life on Another Planet
Astrophotographer Spends 20 Days Photographing the World’s Darkest Skies
Astronaut Scott Kelly Once Floated Around the ISS in a Gorilla Suit With Help From Brother Mark
Get Ready for the March 29 Solar Eclipse and See If It Will Be Visible From Where You Are

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Astrophotographer Captures Stunning 440-Megapixel Photo of the Total Lunar Eclipse
NASA Unveils Historic Photos of a Lunar Sunset Captured by the Blue Ghost Lander
Astrophotographer Travels to Alaska for Epic Photo of Lunar Eclipse and the Northern Lights
This Is What Astronaut Suni Williams Missed the Most About Earth—and Will Miss About the ISS
Stranded NASA Astronauts Make a Safe Return to Earth After Being in Orbit for 9 Unplanned Months
Astrophotographer Shares His First Spectacular Shots From Milky Way Season 2025

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.