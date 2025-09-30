Astrophotographer Captures First-Ever Image of Sun’s Chromosphere and a Rocket in the Same Frame

Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy has once again blown our minds with another incredible photograph. Taken as a Space X rocket blasts into orbit, it shows how the power of the vessel moves the Sun’s chromosphere. This view is the first of its kind, requiring dedication and special preparation on McCarthy’s part.

To bring his vision to life, McCarthy used a specially designed solar telescope attached to his camera. The effect is unbelievable, with a reel the photographer posted on Instagram showing how the rocket zips past the sun, causing ripples as if it were gliding through water.

“I’ve been dabbling in rocket photography out of Texas and Florida, and I recently spent several days in Florida chasing solar rocket transits, and caught two of them,” McCarthy told PetaPixel.

He then added, “The image I got with the solar telescope is, as far as I know, the only photo of its kind in existence—a photo of a rocket with the sun in hydrogen-alpha light behind it.”

If so, it’s an incredible accomplishment for the astrophotographer, who began taking photographs of the stars from his backyard in 2017. Since that time, he’s turned a hobby into a full-time career, taking incredible photo after photo of our stars. Whether collaborating with other talented astrophotographers or working solo, he’s continually improving and pushing the limits of astrophotography.

Scroll down to see the full image and details of this photograph and support McCarthy’s continued exploration of the stars on Patreon.

Andrew McCarthy recently took a once-in-a-lifetime photograph showing a rocket and the Sun’s chromosphere.

McCarthy used a specially designed solar telescope to make the unique capture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew McCarthy (@cosmic_background)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew McCarthy (@cosmic_background)

Check out the incredible details of this unique piece of astrophotography.

Andrew McCarthy: Website | Instagram | X | Patreon | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Andrew McCarthy.