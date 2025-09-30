Home / Photography / Astrophotography

Astrophotographer Captures First-Ever Image of Sun’s Chromosphere and a Rocket in the Same Frame

By Jessica Stewart on September 30, 2025
Sun with a rocket in front of it by Andrew McCarthy

Detail

Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy has once again blown our minds with another incredible photograph. Taken as a Space X rocket blasts into orbit, it shows how the power of the vessel moves the Sun’s chromosphere. This view is the first of its kind, requiring dedication and special preparation on McCarthy’s part.

To bring his vision to life, McCarthy used a specially designed solar telescope attached to his camera. The effect is unbelievable, with a reel the photographer posted on Instagram showing how the rocket zips past the sun, causing ripples as if it were gliding through water.

“I’ve been dabbling in rocket photography out of Texas and Florida, and I recently spent several days in Florida chasing solar rocket transits, and caught two of them,” McCarthy told PetaPixel.

He then added, “The image I got with the solar telescope is, as far as I know, the only photo of its kind in existence—a photo of a rocket with the sun in hydrogen-alpha light behind it.”

If so, it’s an incredible accomplishment for the astrophotographer, who began taking photographs of the stars from his backyard in 2017. Since that time, he’s turned a hobby into a full-time career, taking incredible photo after photo of our stars. Whether collaborating with other talented astrophotographers or working solo, he’s continually improving and pushing the limits of astrophotography.

Scroll down to see the full image and details of this photograph and support McCarthy’s continued exploration of the stars on Patreon.

Andrew McCarthy recently took a once-in-a-lifetime photograph showing a rocket and the Sun’s chromosphere.

Sun with a rocket in front of it by Andrew McCarthy

McCarthy used a specially designed solar telescope to make the unique capture.

 

Check out the incredible details of this unique piece of astrophotography.

Sun with a rocket in front of it by Andrew McCarthy

Detail

Sun with a rocket in front of it by Andrew McCarthy

Detail

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
