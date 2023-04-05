Home / Photography / Portrait Photography

Photographer Recreates His Dad’s Old Modeling Photos in Then-and-Now Portraits

By Sara Barnes on April 5, 2023
Buzzy Kerbox Then and Now

Photographer Kasey Kerbox is reliving the past through his dad by recreating photos of him from nearly 40 years ago. His father is none other than Buzzy Kerbox, a professional surfer-turned-model who made a splash in the late 1970s and 1980s. Posing in major advertising campaigns, he even had the chance to model alongside the iconic Cindy Crawford. The then-and-now style photos have Buzzy in similar attire posing with a surfboard, just like he did many years ago.

In a behind-the-scenes video that Kasey shared last year, he used the original photos as a blueprint for the new images. Holding up the original portraits on his phone, he’d use them to direct his dad and Crawford on how to pose. The resulting images are faithful recreations that capture the spirit of the original modeling photos. They cherish the past while honoring where the subjects are now in their lives.

In Buzzy’s case, he left the professional surfing world in the early ‘80s. He spent the decade modeling and in the ‘90s began the Buzzy Kerbox Surf School in Maui, which he ran for about 20 years. During that time, he raised three kids—including Kasey, who takes on a variety of photography projects you can find on his Instagram.

Photographer Kasey Kerbox is reliving the past through his dad, Buzzy Kerbox.

Buzzy Kerbox Then and Now

In then-and-now style photos, Kasey recreated photos of him from nearly 40 years ago.

Buzzy Kerbox Then and Now

Buzzy made a splash in the late 1970s and 1980s as a professional surfer-turned-model.

Buzzy Kerbox Then and Now

The photos have Buzzy in similar attire posing with a surfboard, just like he did many years ago—including some shots with the iconic Cindy Crawford.

Buzzy Kerbox Then and NowBuzzy Kerbox Then and Now

Get a behind-the-scenes look in the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kasey Kerbox (@kaseykerbox)

Kasey Kerbox: Instagram
Buzzy Kerbox: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kasey Kerbox. 

