Photographer Recreates His Dad’s Old Modeling Photos in Then-and-Now Portraits

Photographer Kasey Kerbox is reliving the past through his dad by recreating photos of him from nearly 40 years ago. His father is none other than Buzzy Kerbox, a professional surfer-turned-model who made a splash in the late 1970s and 1980s. Posing in major advertising campaigns, he even had the chance to model alongside the iconic Cindy Crawford. The then-and-now style photos have Buzzy in similar attire posing with a surfboard, just like he did many years ago.

In a behind-the-scenes video that Kasey shared last year, he used the original photos as a blueprint for the new images. Holding up the original portraits on his phone, he’d use them to direct his dad and Crawford on how to pose. The resulting images are faithful recreations that capture the spirit of the original modeling photos. They cherish the past while honoring where the subjects are now in their lives.

In Buzzy’s case, he left the professional surfing world in the early ‘80s. He spent the decade modeling and in the ‘90s began the Buzzy Kerbox Surf School in Maui, which he ran for about 20 years. During that time, he raised three kids—including Kasey, who takes on a variety of photography projects you can find on his Instagram.

