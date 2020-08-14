Adorable Toddler Perfectly Recreates His Uncle’s Serious Modeling Photos

Male models can strike some ridiculous poses. Although they're over the top, the six-pack abs encourage us to look past the exaggerated acting. But when a toddler does the same pose? It points out, in both a hilarious and adorable way, just how silly modeling can be. For the past few years, a boy named Augie has been recreating the photoshoots of his uncle, model and influencer Aristotle Polites. The pictures are then placed side by side on the Instagram account called @babyandthebody.

Katina Behm, Augie’s mom and Polites’ sister, is the one behind the brilliant account. She had the idea while one day struggling to dress a “wriggly” Augie, and her brother said it reminded him of his own photoshoots. Behm later snapped a picture of her son mimicking one of Polites’ shirtless portraits and the Insta-photo series was born.

From smiling selfies to “casual” poses shirtless and in workout gear, Augie has a knack for capturing the essence of his uncle’s pictures—even though they are far apart. “Aris and I sadly don't live close (California and North Dakota),” Behm explains to My Modern Met, “but thankfully because of FaceTime they're able to stay connected and Augie adores his Uncle Aris and enjoys recreating his pictures.”

The project has been going on for years, and while things have changed, @babyandthebody lives on. “As Augie has gotten older he's been more involved with choosing which ones he wants to do, and I never do them unless he's down for it,” Behm says. “Forcing a toddler to do anything is a nightmare so we keep it fun and easy!”

Scroll down to see some of the latest from Augie and Polites.

A toddler named Augie recreates the poses of his uncle Aristotle Polites, a model and influencer.

Augie's mom, Katina Behm, puts the photos side by side and posts them to their funny Instagram account called @babyandthebody.

Many of the poses are serious modeling shots…

…while others are more casual personal photos.

