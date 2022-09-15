Home / Photography / Portrait Photography

‘Then and Now’ Portraits of Male Models Recreating the Same Photos 10+ Years Later

By Sara Barnes on September 15, 2022
Then and Now Style Photos by Doug Inglish

If there’s one universal lesson that anyone who’s grown older can tell you, it’s that youth fades. When we look back at pictures of ourselves from years past, it’s hard not to feel a twinge of nostalgia for our younger selves. Celebrity and fashion photographer Doug Inglish conveys this idea in his series Then & Now. In sets of side-by-side portraits, he has photographed 14 male models; one photo is of the subject from the early aughts and the other image is them recreating the same scene at least a decade (sometimes two) later.

The portraits showcase people who have grown into their adulthood over the past many years. When possible, Inglish remade the shots exactly, whether it was through clothing, location, or both. It’s here that we can really see how the guys have changed; they not only look older but many have filled out with muscular builds, grown facial hair, and of course, have more wrinkles on their faces.

For Inglish, Then & Now is an emotional project. “It’s about nostalgia, longing, and loss,” he tells My Modern Met. “As soon as the photograph is taken it’s already changed, it’s already past. There is no present in photography; it’s all about memory.”

The series began by accident but became an unexpected visual diary for the photographer. “It began with my obsession with Jacob Buccholz, a model I started shooting in 2004,” Inglish explains. “Over the years, we kept in contact and one time when we were hanging out and looking at the old shots we decided to try to recreate some of the imagery. The result was gratifying so we kept going.”

The project has grown since then. “I decided to branch out and shoot with as many of my favorite models from the past that I could find,” Inglish shares. “Finding the guys has been the hardest part. As young men, they came to Los Angeles to become something, to find something in themselves. And there’s an excitement in that. But they’ve lived lives now, there’s not the same innocence. That’s compelling in its own right. What you’re drawn to at the beginning is open promise. But now what you see is the truths of these men.”

Celebrity and fashion photographer Doug Inglish touches on nostalgia and aging in his series Then & Now.

Then and Now Style Photos by Doug InglishThen and Now Style Photos by Doug InglishThen and Now Style Photos by Doug Inglish

In sets of side-by-side portraits, he has photographed and rephotographed 14 male models.

Then and Now Style Photos by Doug InglishThen and Now Style Photos by Doug Inglish

One photo is of the subject from the early aughts and the other image is them recreating the same scene at least a decade (sometimes two) later.

Then and Now Style Photos by Doug InglishThen and Now Style Photos by Doug InglishThen and Now Style Photos by Doug Inglish

When possible, Inglish remade the shots exactly, whether it was through clothing, location, or both.

Then and Now Style Photos by Doug Inglish

It’s here that we can really see how the guys have changed.

Then and Now Style Photos by Doug Inglish

They not only look older but many have filled out with muscular builds, grown facial hair, and of course, have more wrinkles on their faces.

Then and Now Style Photos by Doug InglishThen and Now Style Photos by Doug Inglish

“As soon as the photograph is taken it’s already changed, it’s already past,” Inglish tells My Modern Met. “There is no present in photography; it’s all about memory.”

Then and Now Style Photos by Doug Inglish

Doug Inglish: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Doug Inglish.

Related Articles:

25+ “Then and Now” Portraits of Celebrities Posing With Their Younger Selves

Then and Now Photos Show People as Young Adults and at 100 Years Old

12 Adorable Then and Now Photos of Pets and Their Owners

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Lightning Bolt Strikes at Exact Moment Couple Gets Engaged, Makes an Epic Engagement Photo
Photographer Suffering From Postpartum Depression Uses Her Camera To Find Herself Again [Interview]
Couple Has Engagement Photo Shoot at Olive Garden for “Italy Vibes” in Tennessee
Powerful Portraits Visualize the Fear and Pain Black Mothers Face in the U.S.
Heartwarming Portraits of 50 Dads Explore the Meaning of Fatherhood [Interview]
Photographer Captures the Joyful Personalities of Playful Pups and Shows How You Can, Too

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Ukrainian Students Are Taking Haunting Grad Photos in Rubble Created by the War
Polish People Are Role Playing as Americans Celebrating the 4th of July
Photographer Is Helping Overlooked Shelter Pets Get Adopted Through Striking Pawtraits
Bold Portraits Celebrate the Rich Cultural History of Kenya Through Hypnotic Patterns
Fashion Photographer Captures Editorial Style Portraits of Cosplayers [Interview]
Photographer Spends a Full Year Taking Portraits of Strangers Every Single Day [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]