Home / Inspiring

The Story of Kathrine Switzer: The Running Legend Who Ran the Boston Marathon When Women Weren’t Allowed

By Sonya Harris on September 7, 2020

A little over 50 years ago, Kathrine Switzer took a bold step when she submitted her form to participate in the Boston Marathon. Her initials read K.V. Switzer (a common practice of hers when signing her name), which allowed her to remain gender-ambiguous until the day of the race. For the previous 70 years, the Boston Marathon had been an all-male event and her presence wouldn’t go unnoticed. In a time when women athletes were met with multiple restrictions and jeers, Switzer sprinted towards the opportunity. Although she wouldn’t be the first woman to run the race, (in the year prior, Roberta Gibb had secretly participated—unregistered—hidden behind a baggy hooded sweatshirt), she was determined to be open with her appearance and defiant in her presence.

There was a widely held notion that women in sports were unattractive; or as Switzer recounts, “The idea of running long distance was always considered very questionable for women because an arduous activity means you would get big legs, grow a mustache and your uterus was going to fall out.” In an effort to counter this absurd notion, she intentionally wore earrings and lipstick for the run.

Leading up to the race, Switzer’s trainer, Arnie Briggs, felt the race was too much for a “fragile woman” and she would need to prove to him that she would be up for the challenge. Switzer did just that and accompanied Briggs and her then-boyfriend Tom Miller to the competition. When Switzer arrived, she was given the bib number 261 and started steady and strong. While other participants in the race were excited and impressed by Switzer’s presence, the race manager, Jock Semple, was not, to say the least. An enraged Semple proceeded to chase Switzer down and forcibly stop her from continuing. In her memoir, Switzer describes the unforgettable events that followed: “Instinctively I jerked my head around quickly and looked square into the most vicious face I'd ever seen. A big man, a huge man, with bared teeth was set to pounce, and before I could react he grabbed my shoulder and flung me back, screaming, ‘Get the hell out of my race and give me those numbers!'”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kathrine Switzer (@kathrineswitzer) on

Media outlets during the time photographed the ordeal and its conclusion. Semple proceeded to knock Switzer’s trainer Arnie Briggs to the ground but met his match when confronting Switzer's boyfriend, Miller, who was a 235-pound ex-football player and hammer thrower. Semple’s interference was swiftly ended. After the ordeal, Switzer hit an emotional and physical wall, but she luckily began to consider what was at stake. “I knew if I quit, nobody would ever believe that women had the capability to run 26-plus miles,” she recounts. “If I quit, everybody would say it was a publicity stunt. If I quit, it would set women's sports back, way back, instead of forward. If I quit, I'd never run Boston. If I quit, Jock Semple and all those like him would win. My fear and humiliation turned to anger.”

Switzer finished the race in 4 hours and 20 minutes. She then went on to be the winner of the 1974 New York City Marathon and to be named female runner of the decade by Runner's World Magazine. She was inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame in 2011. In 2017, Switzer ran the Boston Marathon again at the age of 70. She wore her same race number 261 and finished only ten minutes off from her first run in 1967. Switzer’s perseverance and drive blazed the trail for future generations of women runners but continues to offer inspiration and hope.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kathrine Switzer (@kathrineswitzer) on

Kathrine Virginia Switzer: Website | Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [LA Times]

All images via Kathrine Switzer.

Related Articles:

Boston Bombing Survivor Crosses This Year’s Finish Line on Her New Prosthetic Leg

80-Year-Old Couple Celebrates 57th Anniversary By Finishing Marathon Holding Hands

Studio Ghibli Releases Free Zoom Backgrounds for You to Use While Video Conferencing

London Marathon Replaces Plastic Bottles with Edible Seaweed Drink Capsules

Sonya Harris

Sonya Harris is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a multi-platform artist and storyteller based in Seattle, Washington. She is a graduate of the University of Washington and has worked in Audio Production for Seattle NPR station KUOW. With a passion for storytelling in podcasting, Sonya is also an avid lover of tea, watercolors, photography, and film. She considers herself a voracious learner and seeker of the peculiar, whimsical, and inspiring.
Read all posts from Sonya Harris

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Technicolor: The Vibrant History of Hollywood’s Early Introduction to Color Films
Farmer Devotes Half an Acre of His Land to Grow Food for Hungry Wild Birds
Heartfelt Tributes to Chadwick Boseman Show What ‘Black Panther’ Means to Black Kids
Artist Combines Artifacts With AI To Create Realistic Portraits of Roman Emperors
10 Fascinating Facts About Cleopatra, the Powerful Queen of the Nile
Watch How a BBC Film Crew Rescues Penguins Trapped in an Icy Ravine

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

18 of the Most Famous Sculptures You Need to Know
Researchers Uncovered a 5,000-Year-Old Crystal Dagger Buried in Spain
Dazzling Malaysian Layer Cakes Reveal Complex Geometric Patterns in Every Slice
Explore the Fascinating History of Petra, a Once-Lost City That’s Now a Wonder of the World
Sommelier History: How Poison-Detecting Servants Became Respected Wine Connoisseurs
200-Year-Old Mexican Recipes Are Now Free to Download in These Digitized Cookbooks

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.