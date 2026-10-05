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Extreme Close-Up Photo Reveals the Feathery “Eyelashes” of a Hummingbird

By Ava Linker on October 5, 2026

There’s more to hummingbirds than meets the eye. People are often so enamored by the iridescent colors or sleek beaks the birds flaunt before zipping away, but it can be hard to get a good long look at them—unless you’re photographer Nicolas Reusens.

The wildlife photographer featured by National Geographic specializes in macro and high-speed photography, making him and hummingbirds a match made in heaven. He recently visited the Hummingbird Sanctuary (Santuario de Colibríes) in Mexico City, where he captured some truly eye-opening photos. The images boast enough detail to see specks of dust and dirt. The photos even give us the rare opportunity to admire the symmetry in the ringlet of feathers surrounding the bird’s eye like concentrated clusters of lashes. Reusens says, “When I saw the detail of this particular hummingbird, I was blown away: those tiny symmetrical feathers, perfectly aligned. Absolutely amazing!”

The Hummingbird Sanctuary is run by Catia Lattouf out of her apartment in Mexico City. For the last 20 years, she has been dedicated to rehabilitating and releasing hundreds of formerly sick or injured hummingbirds. She also trains others to do the same worldwide to help as many birds as possible. But even she was surprised by the photos Reusens attained. “I’ve never seen photos like the ones he took,” Lattouf admits. “They’re unbelievable. The ‘eyelashes’—I’ve never seen that in a hummingbird. They’re so symmetrical. It’s like art, like a painting. Something you can’t describe.”

It goes to show that even from the most devoted experts, nature still holds secrets to be uncovered.

To keep up to date with the wildlife photographer’s intriguing images, you can follow Nicolas Reusens on Instagram.

Nicolas Reusens is an acclaimed wildlife photographer focusing on capturing hummingbirds. His macro photos captured a feature not many get close enough to see.

Taken while at Catia Lattouf’s Hummingbird Sanctuary in Mexico City, Reusens’s lens picks up small feathers that resemble eyelashes on the birds.

It is something that both Lattouf and Reusens were surprised by, despite years of experience with hummingbirds.

Nicolas Reusens: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Source: Close-Up Photos Of A Hummingbird’s Eye Reveal A Tiny Detail Most People Never Notice

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Ava Linker

Ava Linker is an Editorial Intern at My Modern Met. She is currently a student at California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, where she is on Cal Poly's club rowing team and majoring in Communications Studies. Ava enjoys dabbling in all things artistic, with a particular affinity for baking, fashion, and interior design. Her other interests include F1 racing.
Read all posts from Ava Linker
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