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Finalists in the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026 Show the Sillier Side of Animals

By Sara Barnes on October 7, 2026
Nikon Comedy Wildlife 2026 Finalists

Marek Jackowski, “Smile” © Marek Jackowski / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

If you’re looking for a reason to giggle today, you don’t need to look far. The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026 has shared its finalists for this year’s competition, and the entries show a sillier side of the creature kingdom that’s sure to make you smile. From animal expressions that make you go, “Same,” to hilarious happenstance, it’s the lighter side of wildlife photography.

The 2026 contest drew 10,000 entries from 112 countries—its highest ever. “What began as a small effort to raise awareness of wildlife conservation has grown into something far bigger than we ever imagined,” explains awards Co-Founder Tom Sullam. “We use humor to get people to feel empathy towards wildlife, and it’s that empathy that creates behavioral change for the better.”

There are over 40 finalists in total, featuring a variety of species. Some images capture animals donning expressions like the ones we’d make ourselves, such as Jan Wittmer’s Angry Bird. Who hasn’t had a frown that large when it feels like nothing is going right? Other photos are funny because they are bizarre, and Fish-headed bird by Eigil B Jensen is one of them. The image shows one of our feathered friends with a fish in its beak, but Jensen captured it at such an angle—where we see the fish’s entire body—that it looks like the aquatic animal actually replaced the bird’s head. It makes you do a double take!

Scroll down to see a selection of the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026 finalists. Then, visit the contest website to see more funny photos. While you’re there, cast your vote for the STERNA People's Choice Award and look for the winners when they are announced on December 8, 2026.

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026 has shared its finalists for this year’s competition.

Nikon Comedy Wildlife 2026 Finalists

Jan Wittmer, “Angry bird” © Jan Wittmer / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

The entries show a sillier side of the creature kingdom that’s sure to make you smile.

Nikon Comedy Wildlife 2026 Finalists

Eigil B Jensen, “Fish-headed bird” © Eigil B Jensen / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

The 2026 contest drew 10,000 entries from 112 countries—its highest ever.

Nikon Comedy Wildlife 2026 Finalists

Cliff Fawcett, “If I can’t see you” © Cliff Fawcett / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Finalists in the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026 Show the Sillier Side of Animals

David Lee, “The Leap He’ll Never Forget/Crash Landing. (Under 25 Category)” © David Lee / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Nikon Comedy Wildlife 2026 Finalists

Tapani Linnanmäki, “Fashion fades. Feather coats are forever” © Tapani Linnanmäki / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Over 40 finalists feature a variety of species.

Nikon Comedy Wildlife 2026 Finalists

Scott Suraino, “Morning calisthenics” © Scott Suraino / Nikon Comedy Wildlife
Scott Suriano
Title: Morning Calisthenics
Description: Sexy Beach Bodies aren't given, they are earned! This furry apex predator begins her morning exercise routine with some rigorous “Russian Twist” calisthenics. No rest days for this dedicated beach babe as she puts in the work to get herself ready for the upcoming summer bikini season.
Animal: Brown Bear
Location of shot: Lake Clark, Alaska

Nikon Comedy Wildlife 2026 Finalists

Udo Harms, “Little Godzilla” © Udo Harms / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Winners will be announced on December 8, 2026.

Nikon Comedy Wildlife 2026 Finalists

Paolo Torre, “Elvis” © Paolo Torre / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Nikon Comedy Wildlife 2026 Finalists

Nic Oireachtaigh, “Zonkling” © Nic Oireachtaigh / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Nikon Comedy Wildlife 2026 Finalists

Natalie Veekmans, “This is my best side” © Natalie Veekmans / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Nikon Comedy Wildlife 2026 Finalists

Tanner Mansell, “Spicy Orangutan” © Tanner Mansell / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Nikon Comedy Wildlife 2026 Finalists

Barbara Seiberl-Stark, “Push Over” © Barbara Seiberl-Stark / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Nikon Comedy Wildlife 2026 Finalists

Andy Rouse, “Doris with her hat” © Andy Rouse / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Nikon Comedy Wildlife 2026 Finalists

Andy Parkinson, “Hercules the baboon” © Andy Parkinson / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Nikon Comedy Wildlife 2026 Finalists

Eric Boren, “If I were just a little faster…” © Eric Boren / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Nikon Comedy Wildlife 2026 Finalists

Kevin Lohman, “Are You Kidding Me?” © Kevin Lohman / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
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