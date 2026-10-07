Finalists in the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026 Show the Sillier Side of Animals

If you’re looking for a reason to giggle today, you don’t need to look far. The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026 has shared its finalists for this year’s competition, and the entries show a sillier side of the creature kingdom that’s sure to make you smile. From animal expressions that make you go, “Same,” to hilarious happenstance, it’s the lighter side of wildlife photography.

The 2026 contest drew 10,000 entries from 112 countries—its highest ever. “What began as a small effort to raise awareness of wildlife conservation has grown into something far bigger than we ever imagined,” explains awards Co-Founder Tom Sullam. “We use humor to get people to feel empathy towards wildlife, and it’s that empathy that creates behavioral change for the better.”

There are over 40 finalists in total, featuring a variety of species. Some images capture animals donning expressions like the ones we’d make ourselves, such as Jan Wittmer’s Angry Bird. Who hasn’t had a frown that large when it feels like nothing is going right? Other photos are funny because they are bizarre, and Fish-headed bird by Eigil B Jensen is one of them. The image shows one of our feathered friends with a fish in its beak, but Jensen captured it at such an angle—where we see the fish’s entire body—that it looks like the aquatic animal actually replaced the bird’s head. It makes you do a double take!

Scroll down to see a selection of the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026 finalists. Then, visit the contest website to see more funny photos. While you’re there, cast your vote for the STERNA People's Choice Award and look for the winners when they are announced on December 8, 2026.

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2026 has shared its finalists for this year’s competition.

The entries show a sillier side of the creature kingdom that’s sure to make you smile.

The 2026 contest drew 10,000 entries from 112 countries—its highest ever.

Over 40 finalists feature a variety of species.

Winners will be announced on December 8, 2026.

Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.