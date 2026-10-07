Queen Guitarist Brian May Turned 157 Acres of Farmland Into a Home for Wildlife

Brian May might be best known as the lead guitarist in Queen, but the British musician is also an avid animal welfare activist, a respected astrophysicist, and the founder of a thriving nature reserve. Back in 2013, May bought 157 acres of former farmland in Dorset, England with the intention of transforming it into a “safe haven for wildlife.” More than a decade later, May’s Wood is now home to more than 101,000 trees and shrubs, plus many new species of insects, birds, and mammals now inhabit the land.

May acquired the land through his charity, Save Me Trust, an animal welfare organization that helps protect wild animals through campaigning, lobbying, and changing laws. “I come from a place of playing guitar and music, but I’ve always had a concern about animals which led to the founding of my charity, Save Me,” May said in a press release from 2013. “Our basic philosophy is that this land used to be forest hundreds of years ago and now I want to re-claim it on behalf of our wildlife. Eventually it will form a wildlife corridor and link on with the wildlife meadow.”

When May’s Wood first opened, the local community helped plant around 600 trees and shrubs. Today, more than 100,000 trees are thriving across the woodland. All the plants were grown in the UK with seeds collected from healthy trees or local sources. The woodland is predominantly made up of native species, with walnut and conifers also planted to provide winter cover. May hopes his efforts will bring the joys of nature to people for generations to come. He said, “We have a wonderful possibility to make an environment which our children and grandchildren will grow up and enjoy in harmony with the animals around them.”

Harper Asprey Wildlife Rescue is now based in May’s Wood. It was founded by animal advocate Anne Brummer, who also co-founded Save Me Trust with May. The reserve provides care for both healthy and vulnerable wildlife, including native British species such as badgers, foxes, hedgehogs, and deer. The charity rescues around 750 wild animals each year.

May told local media, “When I’m gone, people will no doubt remember me for Queen, but I would much rather be remembered for attempting to change the way we treat our fellow creatures. That would be something to be proud of.”

Queen guitarist Brian May transformed 157 acres of farmland in England into a thriving wildlife haven called May’s Wood. After more than a decade, it’s now home to more than 101,000 trees and shrubs.

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