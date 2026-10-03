16 Contemporary Female Painters Use Fabric as a Means To Explore Memory and Identity

Sixteen contemporary female painters explore the emotional and cultural significance of fabric in Interlace, a group exhibition at Robert Lange Studios in Charleston, South Carolina. The exhibition brings together figurative paintings and still lifes that examine how fabric becomes a way to consider memory, identity, tradition, and everyday life.

The artists take varied approaches to the theme. Some meticulously paint garments and woven surfaces, while others use textiles as part of the physical construction of their work. Cindy Rizza’s The Wilds, for example, uses linen as both the support and a key visual element. Leeah Joo’s Adore depicts fabric through oil paint on panel, emphasizing the folds and textures of the material. June Stratton takes a more tactile approach with Amore Amore. The mixed-media work combines oil, plaster, and gold leaf with a constructed bodice. Instead of simply depicting clothing, Stratton physically builds the garment into the painting.

“Clothing carries so much information about us and how we want to be seen, what we protect, what we reveal,” Stratton explains. “With Amore Amore, I wanted the bodice to feel both delicate and strong, almost like armor made from something beautiful.”

Stratton’s work highlights one of the central ideas behind Interlace: textiles can communicate without words. A garment can tell something about its wearer, while an inherited quilt or familiar household cloth can evoke a person or time period.

For gallery owner Robert Lange, this ability to transform ordinary materials is what makes the exhibition compelling. Interlace does not impose a single interpretation on fabric. “The best group shows start with a simple idea and then get completely taken over by the artists,” Lange says. “With Interlace, we asked these incredible female painters to think about fabric and textiles as part of the story, and what came back was far more varied and personal than we could have imagined.”

That variety is also reflected in the exhibition’s title. Individual works stand on their own, but connections emerge when they are viewed together. “There’s something wonderfully appropriate about calling this show Interlace,” Lange says. “Each artist made a completely individual work, but when you put them together, you start seeing these threads connecting one painting to another.”

Interlace is on view at Robert Lange Studios from September 4 to September 27, 2026.

Sixteen contemporary female painters come together at Robert Lange Studios in Charleston for Interlace, a group exhibition focused on the role of fabric in contemporary painting.

The exhibition explores how clothing, textiles, patterns, and everyday materials can reflect memory, identity, family, tradition, and personal experience.

Through figurative paintings, still lifes, and mixed-media works, the artists approach fabric visually and physically.

On view through September 27, 2026, Interlace brings these varied approaches together to consider how everyday fabrics can connect stories of family, culture, history, and belonging.

Exhibition Information :

Interlace

September 4–27, 2026

Robert Lange Studios

2 Queen Street, Charleston, SC 29401

Robert Lange Studios: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Robert Lange Studios.