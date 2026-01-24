Keith Haring’s Final Masterpiece Quietly Resides in a San Francisco Church

Nestled in the AIDS Interfaith Memorial Chapel of San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral is the last work by renowned artist Keith Haring. Completed just weeks before his death from AIDS in 1990, The Life of Christ stands as a powerful bronze triptych that captures the artist’s signature energy alongside spiritual urgency. It’s an altarpiece that draws viewers into a visual meditation on birth, death, and resurrection, offering a space for quiet reflection and collective memory.

The Life of Christ is rendered in bronze with a white-gold patina. Spread across three sections, Haring’s unmistakable figures—in this case, angels, crowds, and a radiant Christ child—are all infused with movement and emotion. He created the work during the final months of his life, and the resulting altarpiece bridges pop iconography, social activism, and spiritual inquiry.

Haring’s work is installed in the north tower lobby of the Grace Cathedral. It sits opposite a section of the National AIDS Memorial Quilt and alongside a Book of Remembrance. The church was one of the earliest houses of worship to openly welcome people living with HIV and AIDS, providing a fitting home for the sculpture.

Within the AIDS Interfaith Memorial Chapel, The Life of Christ functions as both a sacred artwork and a lasting memorial, offering visitors a place where art, history, and hope converge.

