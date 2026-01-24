Home / Art

Keith Haring’s Final Masterpiece Quietly Resides in a San Francisco Church

By Sage Helene on January 24, 2026

The Life of Christ by Keith Haring

Nestled in the AIDS Interfaith Memorial Chapel of San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral is the last work by renowned artist Keith Haring. Completed just weeks before his death from AIDS in 1990, The Life of Christ stands as a powerful bronze triptych that captures the artist’s signature energy alongside spiritual urgency. It’s an altarpiece that draws viewers into a visual meditation on birth, death, and resurrection, offering a space for quiet reflection and collective memory.

The Life of Christ is rendered in bronze with a white-gold patina. Spread across three sections, Haring’s unmistakable figures—in this case, angels, crowds, and a radiant Christ child—are all infused with movement and emotion. He created the work during the final months of his life, and the resulting altarpiece bridges pop iconography, social activism, and spiritual inquiry.

Haring’s work is installed in the north tower lobby of the Grace Cathedral. It sits opposite a section of the National AIDS Memorial Quilt and alongside a Book of Remembrance. The church was one of the earliest houses of worship to openly welcome people living with HIV and AIDS, providing a fitting home for the sculpture.

Within the AIDS Interfaith Memorial Chapel, The Life of Christ functions as both a sacred artwork and a lasting memorial, offering visitors a place where art, history, and hope converge.

Now resting in Grace Cathedral’s AIDS Interfaith Memorial Chapel, Keith Haring’s final work serves as a sacred memorial.

The Life of Christ

Titled Life of Christ functions as an altar of memory, activism, and spiritual reflection amid the AIDS crisis.

The Life of Christ

Source: Instagram

Related Articles:

LEGO Announces Keith Haring Set Celebrating the Pop Artist’s Iconic Dancing Figures

Vibrant Pop-Up Book Celebrates Keith Haring’s Iconic Art

New Keith Haring Exhibit at The Broad Is a Vibrant Showcase of the Artist’s Iconic Work

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA Photography and Related Media from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Creates Radiant Paintings of Faith and Nature Using Real Gold
Frieze Los Angeles Will Touch Down in Santa Monica Airport Next Month
Artist Sold Snowballs for $1 in 1983 and Made People Question the Value of Art
The U.S.’s Longest-Running Arts, Antiques, and Design Fair Will Return Next Week
Meet the Winner of the Guggenheim’s Inaugural $50,000 Visual Arts Award
Sunlight Helps Artist Transform Crinkled Paper Into Vast Icy Mountainscapes

More on My Modern Met

Artist Transforms Traditional Korean Paper Into Poetic Billowing Landscapes
LA Art Show Returns This Week With Inaugural Latin American Pavilion
Reference Books Are Carved and Cut Into Sculptures That Transform Knowledge Into Art
Inaugural Edition of Art Basel Qatar Is Coming in February 2026
SCOPE Art Show 2025 Recap: A Peek Into the Future of Contemporary Art in Miami
Notre-Dame’s New Stained-Glass Windows on Display at Grand Palais

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.