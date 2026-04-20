Home / Art / Drawing

Father-Daughter Artist Duo Creates Stunning Photorealistic Charcoal Animal Portraits

By Sara Barnes on April 20, 2026

Charcoal Animal Art by Rob and Georgia Harris

Rob and Georgia Harris have made their art a family affair. The father-daughter artist duo creates large-scale charcoal drawings depicting animals in amazing detail. They started their collaboration when Georgia was just 11 years old and have since produced more than 20 monumental works together. In addition to the joy of working with a loved one, the partnership has allowed their shared visual language to evolve in ways it never would have alone.

From a distance, Rob and Georgia’s drawings appears to be a photograph. Up close, however, you can see evidence of the artists’ hands, rendered on paper in museum scale. The deep black of charcoal is pulled and manipulated with careful brushwork, with the fine details rendered in compressed charcoal pencil. To create the illusionistic effect, the two must practice precision and restraint in every aspect of their drawings.

The duo’s latest series, titled Wild Hearts, explores connection via form. “Animal families are drawn in close proximity, bodies curving around one another in compositions that quietly resolve into heart-like structures,” they explain to My Modern Met. “The series is less about wildlife than about what it means to protect something, to hold it close.” Rob and Georgia never force the heart shape inherent in each composition. “It emerges from the way the animals naturally position themselves, protection becoming form.”

Working collaboratively isn’t always easy, but being open to the creative process with another person can unlock new ways of thinking and seeing. It’s what happened to Rob and Georgia. “What Georgia brings isn’t just another hand on the paper,” Rob explains. “It’s a different way of seeing. The work is genuinely different because of her.”​​​​​​​​ Georgia echos the sentiment, saying, “We don’t always agree on how something should look. But that’s usually when it gets interesting.”

Follow Rob and Georgia Harris on Instagram to see what they are creating next.

Rob and Georgia Harris are a father-daughter artist duo creating large-scale charcoal drawings depicting animals in amazing detail.

Charcoal Animal Art by Rob and Georgia Harris

They started their collaboration when Georgia was just 11 years old and have since produced more than 20 monumental works together.

Charcoal Animal Art by Rob and Georgia Harris

From a distance, Rob and Georgia’s drawings appear to be photographs. Up close, however, you can see evidence of the hand, rendered on paper in museum scale.

Charcoal Animal Art by Rob and Georgia Harris

Charcoal Animal Art by Rob and Georgia Harris

The deep black of charcoal is pulled and manipulated with careful brushwork, with the fine details rendered in compressed charcoal pencil.

Charcoal Animal Art by Rob and Georgia Harris

Charcoal Animal Art by Rob and Georgia Harris

The duo’s latest series, titled Wild Hearts, explores connection via form.

Charcoal Animal Art by Rob and Georgia Harris

“Animal families are drawn in close proximity, bodies curving around one another in compositions that quietly resolve into heart-like structures,” they explain to My Modern Met.

Charcoal Animal Art by Rob and Georgia Harris

Charcoal Animal Art by Rob and Georgia Harris

“It emerges from the way the animals naturally position themselves, protection becoming form.”

Charcoal Animal Art by Rob and Georgia Harris

Charcoal Animal Art by Rob and Georgia Harris

Charcoal Animal Art by Rob and Georgia Harris

Charcoal Animal Art by Rob and Georgia Harris

Charcoal Animal Art by Rob and Georgia Harris

Rob and Georgia Harris: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Rob Harris. 

Related Articles:

Expressive Charcoal Portraits That Play With Chaos and Uncertainty

Artist Explores Inner Peace Through Earthy Paintings of Animals in Bloom

Artist’s Hyperrealistic Paintings Reflect the Vulnerability and Beauty of Animals in the Wild

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Creates His Own Renaissance Sculpture-Inspired Drawings Made of Millions of Dots
In Denmark, You Can Now Discover a Secret Treasure Trove of Basquiat’s Head Drawings
Expressive Cat Drawings Capture Feline Personalities in Just a Few Gestural Lines
Artist Spends Years Creating Elaborate Cityscapes in Ink
3 Beginner-Friendly Online Drawing Classes to Elevate Your Sketching Skills
Chess-Inspired Drawings Fuse Fragmentation and Contrast Into a New Way of Storytelling

More on My Modern Met

Artist Explores Mental Health Through Years of Futuristic Cityscape Drawings
Traces of the Centuries-Long Relationship Between Drawing and Printmaking at the Getty Museum
Hyperrealistic Artist Reveals the Drawing He Almost Gave up on and What It Taught Him [Interview]
Artist’s Remarkable Patience Brings Stunning Stippling Art to Life With Millions of Dots
Celebrate Drawing Day With These Amazing and Inspiring Online Art Classes
Become a Pro at This Underrated Art Medium With These Online Art Classes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.