Father-Daughter Artist Duo Creates Stunning Photorealistic Charcoal Animal Portraits

Rob and Georgia Harris have made their art a family affair. The father-daughter artist duo creates large-scale charcoal drawings depicting animals in amazing detail. They started their collaboration when Georgia was just 11 years old and have since produced more than 20 monumental works together. In addition to the joy of working with a loved one, the partnership has allowed their shared visual language to evolve in ways it never would have alone.

From a distance, Rob and Georgia’s drawings appears to be a photograph. Up close, however, you can see evidence of the artists’ hands, rendered on paper in museum scale. The deep black of charcoal is pulled and manipulated with careful brushwork, with the fine details rendered in compressed charcoal pencil. To create the illusionistic effect, the two must practice precision and restraint in every aspect of their drawings.

The duo’s latest series, titled Wild Hearts, explores connection via form. “Animal families are drawn in close proximity, bodies curving around one another in compositions that quietly resolve into heart-like structures,” they explain to My Modern Met. “The series is less about wildlife than about what it means to protect something, to hold it close.” Rob and Georgia never force the heart shape inherent in each composition. “It emerges from the way the animals naturally position themselves, protection becoming form.”

Working collaboratively isn’t always easy, but being open to the creative process with another person can unlock new ways of thinking and seeing. It’s what happened to Rob and Georgia. “What Georgia brings isn’t just another hand on the paper,” Rob explains. “It’s a different way of seeing. The work is genuinely different because of her.”​​​​​​​​ Georgia echos the sentiment, saying, “We don’t always agree on how something should look. But that’s usually when it gets interesting.”

Follow Rob and Georgia Harris on Instagram to see what they are creating next.

Rob and Georgia Harris are a father-daughter artist duo creating large-scale charcoal drawings depicting animals in amazing detail.

They started their collaboration when Georgia was just 11 years old and have since produced more than 20 monumental works together.

From a distance, Rob and Georgia’s drawings appear to be photographs. Up close, however, you can see evidence of the hand, rendered on paper in museum scale.

The deep black of charcoal is pulled and manipulated with careful brushwork, with the fine details rendered in compressed charcoal pencil.

The duo’s latest series, titled Wild Hearts, explores connection via form.

“Animal families are drawn in close proximity, bodies curving around one another in compositions that quietly resolve into heart-like structures,” they explain to My Modern Met.

“It emerges from the way the animals naturally position themselves, protection becoming form.”

Rob and Georgia Harris: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Rob Harris.