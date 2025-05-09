My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

LEGO Announces Keith Haring Set Celebrating the Pop Artist’s Iconic Dancing Figures

By Emma Taggart on May 9, 2025

Keith Haring Dancing Figures LEGO Set

Keith Haring’s 1987 piece Untitled (Dance) stands as a vibrant symbol of the Neo-Expressionist and Pop Art movements. Featuring five dynamic, dancing figures, the artwork captures the energy of New York’s 1970s and ’80s club scene. Over the years, these bold, joyful icons have leapt off gallery walls and onto everything from posters to t-shirts. Now, they’re taking on a new form, reimagined as a colorful LEGO set.

Made from chunky plastic bricks, the playful LEGO set brings Haring’s bold black lines, bright colors, and nonstop energy to life in a way that’s just as fun to build as it is to show off. The 1,773-piece set comes with five building instruction booklets—one for each of the five dancing figures in orange, blue, yellow, pink, and green. It even includes LEGO pieces to recreate the artwork’s dynamic movement lines that highlight the figures’ wiggles, jumps, and shakes.

Much like Haring’s art wasn’t bound by frames, this LEGO set invites you to interact and have fun by experimenting with its final display position. Once built, you can choose to hang the frameless figures on a wall or place the five individual figures on stands. Each figure is a separate model, so you can arrange them in any order or display just a few at a time. When all five figures are assembled and displayed together, the set stands over 13 inches tall and stretches nearly 3 feet wide.

Launching on May 15, 2025 for $119.99, this playful LEGO set invites art lovers everywhere to celebrate Keith Haring’s legacy by experiencing the joy of creativity and movement. Find out more about the Dancing Figures set on the LEGO website.

LEGO just revealed a new 1,773-piece set inspired by Keith Haring’s 1987 artwork, Untitled (Dance).

The five dancing figures celebrate the joyful energy of New York’s 1970s and ’80s club scene.

Much like Haring’s art wasn’t bound by frames, this LEGO set invites you to interact and have fun by experimenting with its final display position.

Once built, you can choose to hang the figures together on a wall or place the five individual figures on stands.

