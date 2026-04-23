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Kintsugi-Inspired Tattoos Honor the Broken Parts of Ourselves Put Back Together

By Sara Barnes on April 23, 2026

Kintsugi Tattoos by Antonio Sangre Blue

The Japanese art of kintsugi is a repair method that takes broken pottery and makes it more beautiful through visible mending. Metallic lacquer fills the cracks, shaping the piece into something recognizable but more special than before, as the breaks are now part of its story. A tattoo artist named Antonio, working under the moniker Sangre Blue, uses this idea as the basis for his beautiful body art. He draws blue and white pottery designs that include glimmering gold lines, instantly recognizable as the kintsugi technique. Some tattoos are shards spreading across the skin, while others depict objects with completed repairs.

Antonio’s background is in drawing and painting, and his artistic quest was to find a visual language that combined beauty with meaning. “I began tattooing professionally in 2020, and in early 2021, I launched TATUAGGIDIPORCELLANA as a personal and artistic project,” he tells My Modern Met. “My work stands at the intersection of traditional art and contemporary tattooing. It draws heavily from porcelain, blue decorative motifs, ornamental composition, and above all from kintsugi.”

Kintsugi makes no effort to conceal its mend and instead treats the act with reverence. “It tells us that breakage and repair are part of the story, and that what has been wounded can return with even more character, value, and truth,” Antonio says. “That philosophy resonated with me very deeply, and over time, it became one of the emotional foundations of my work. My kintsugi tattoos are not simply inspired by an aesthetic. They are meant to express a broader idea: that imperfections, scars, and fractures are not something to erase, but something to integrate into who we are. In that sense, tattooing becomes not just decoration, but transformation.”

Tattoos are a natural way for the wearer to commemorate aspects of their lives, both good and bad. “Many people come to me carrying personal stories of loss, change, survival, heartbreak, illness, or healing. Through tattooing, we try to turn those experiences into something visible, meaningful, and dignified,” Antonio continues. “In a culture obsessed with perfection, kintsugi reminds us that there is beauty in the broken, in the repaired, and that our wounds can also become part of our strength.”

Follow TATUAGGIDIPORCELLANA on Instagram to see what Antonio is working on next.

A tattoo artist named Antonio, working under the moniker Sangre Blue, is inspired by the Japanese repair method kintsugi.

Kintsugi Tattoos by Antonio Sangre Blue

This form of visible mending is the basis for his stunning tattoos.

Kintsugi Tattoos by Antonio Sangre Blue

Kintsugi takes broken pottery and makes it more beautiful through visible mending. Metallic lacquer fills the cracks, shaping the piece into something recognizable but more special than before, as the breaks are now part of its story.

Kintsugi Tattoos by Antonio Sangre Blue

Kintsugi Tattoos by Antonio Sangre Blue

“That philosophy resonated with me very deeply,” Antonio tells My Modern Met, “and over time, it became one of the emotional foundations of my work.”

Kintsugi Tattoos by Antonio Sangre Blue

Kintsugi Tattoos by Antonio Sangre Blue

“Many people come to me carrying personal stories of loss, change, survival, heartbreak, illness, or healing. Through tattooing, we try to turn those experiences into something visible, meaningful, and dignified,” Antonio shares.

Kintsugi Tattoos by Antonio Sangre Blue

Kintsugi Tattoos by Antonio Sangre Blue

Kintsugi Tattoos by Antonio Sangre Blue

“In a culture obsessed with perfection, kintsugi reminds us that there is beauty in the broken, in the repaired, and that our wounds can also become part of our strength.”

Kintsugi Tattoos by Antonio Sangre Blue

Kintsugi Tattoos by Antonio Sangre Blue

Kintsugi Tattoos by Antonio Sangre Blue

TATUAGGIDIPORCELLANA: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sangre Blue.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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