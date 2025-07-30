Home / Art / Sculpture

Life-Sized Wire Mesh Animal Sculptures Roam the Galleries of a German Museum

By Sara Barnes on July 30, 2025
Animal Sculptures by Kendra Haste

Photo: Bill Mudge

British artist Kendra Haste creates life-sized animal sculptures from a material typically used to corral chickens. Using hexagonal mesh—more commonly known as “chicken wire”—she layers the metal netting to build both form and to express the personality of the creature she’s conveying. For many years, her work has been exhibited in the UK, the U.S., and Asia, and now, for the first time, her sculptures are being showcased in Germany. Haste’s solo exhibition is titled Big Bad Wolf, and it’s on display at the Iron Art Casting (Eisenkunstguss) Museum Büdelsdorf.

Haste was born and raised in London, where she had little contact with nature and wildlife. The metropolis was her stomping ground rather than the forests or the sea. While studying at the Royal College of Arts, she became interested in hexagonal mesh, particularly for its linear quality; the material reminded her of drawing, and her work explores the concept of three-dimensional drawing in space.

“What interests me most in studying animals is learning about the essence and character of each individual,” Haste shares. “I try to capture the living, breathing model in a static 3D form and convey its emotional essence without slipping into sentimentality or anthropomorphism.”

Big Bad Wolf features 11 animal sculptures inspired by the native wildlife of Northern Germany. The menagerie includes wolves, a stag, a hind (red deer), a white-tailed eagle, a lynx, and wild boar. Haste’s work is juxtaposed with pieces in the museum’s permanent exhibition. The eagle, for instance, is perched atop a metal structure while a small herd of deer roam the displays.

“The Big Bad Wolf exhibition was an interesting and rewarding collaboration for me,” the artist explains. “I am thrilled that my work is being exhibited at the Eisenkunstguss Museum, especially in dialogue with the remarkable collection of historically significant and beautifully crafted cast iron objects. The steel wire mesh I used stands in stark contrast to the weighty cast iron works. I hope this contrast highlights the lightness, vitality, and vibrancy of my animal sculptures.”

The term “big bad wolf” is often used to describe a person or entity that’s threatening, particularly in cautionary tales. In this case, the exhibition title is meant to raise questions of prejudices we have toward certain animals, and how that affects our conservation of them, and how we co-exist. Wolves are a good example. Are they frightening? Or are they vital to the ecosystem and natural order?

“I hope that viewers will connect with them not only visually, but also through the themes, materials, and content of the works,” Haste explains. “The anatomy, behavior, and preference of animals have long fascinated me. My goal is to capture their essence, not as idealized symbols, but as unique, sensitive beings independent of humans.”

Haste’s hope is that Big Bad Wolf inspires us to reflect on the right of wild animals to exist, and to challenge us to redefine our relationship with nature. It’s something we must do. “In a time of ecological crises, mass extinctions and biodiversity decline,” she says, “these questions are more urgent than ever.”

Big Bad Wolf is currently on view at Iron Art Casting (Eisenkunstguss) Museum Büdelsdorf until November 2, 2025.

British artist Kendra Haste creates life-sized animal sculptures from a material typically used to corral chickens.

Animal Sculptures by Kendra Haste

Portrait Kendra Haste (Photo: Iona Nichol)

Using hexagonal mesh—more commonly known as “chicken wire”—she layers the metal netting to build both form and to express the personality of the creature she’s conveying.

Animal Sculptures by Kendra Haste

Photo: Bill Mudge

Animal Sculptures by Kendra Haste

Photo: Kendra Haste

For many years, her work has been exhibited in the UK, the U.S., and Asia, and now, for the first time, her sculptures are being showcased in Germany.

Animal Sculptures by Kendra Haste

Photo: Bill Mudge

Haste’s solo exhibition is titled Big Bad Wolf, and it’s on display at the Iron Art Casting (Eisenkunstguss) Museum Büdelsdorf.

Animal Sculptures by Kendra Haste

Kendra Haste in her Exhibition. (Photo: Schleswig-Holstein State Museums Foundation)

Big Bad Wolf features 11 animal sculptures inspired by the native wildlife of Northern Germany.

Animal Sculptures by Kendra Haste

Kendra Haste in her Exhibition. (Photo: Schleswig-Holstein State Museums Foundation)

Haste’s work is juxtaposed with pieces in the museum’s permanent exhibition.

Animal Sculptures by Kendra Haste

Kendra Haste in her Exhibition. (Photo: Schleswig-Holstein State Museums Foundation)

Animal Sculptures by Kendra Haste

Kendra Haste in her Exhibition. (Photo: Schleswig-Holstein State Museums Foundation)

Big Bad Wolf is currently on view at Iron Art Casting (Eisenkunstguss) Museum Büdelsdorf until November 2, 2025.

Animal Sculptures by Kendra Haste

Photo: Bill Mudge

Exhibition Information:
Kendra Haste
Big Bad Wolf
May 29 – November 2, 2025
Eisenkunstguss Museum Büdelsdorf
Ahlmannallee 5, 24782 Büdelsdorf, Germany

Kendra Haste: Instagram

All images via Eisenkunstguss Museum Büdelsdorf.

Related Articles:

25+ Awe-Inspiring Wire Sculptures That Elevate the Art

Stunning Life-Like Animal Sculptures Made with Layers of Galvanized Wire

25-Foot-Tall Ganesh Sculpture Made of Over 5 Tons of Bananas

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Mesmerizing Kinetic Sculpture Made of Delicately Stacked Steel Rings
Stunning Sculptures Made From Scrap Metal Highlight the Creative Beauty of Being Resourceful
Thousands of Tiny Vases Come Together To Form Monumental Sculptures
Carved Pillars of Light Radiate Intricate Luminescent Patterns
Striking Mirrored Sculptures Reflect Various Forms of Human Connection
Two Decades of an Artist’s Exploration of Timeless Beauty Celebrated in Expansive Exhibition

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Surreal Sculptures of Fragmented People Inspiring Self-Reflection [Interview]
Exquisite Wooden Sculptures Move Like Real-Life Computer Glitches
Artist Creates Immersive Marine Seascapes Swarming With Cardboard Animals
Artist Creates Dazzling Portrait by Layering Shattered Glass
Artist Captures the Charm and Chaos of New York City With Miniature Models [Interview]
Neptune Sculpture Disappears and Reappears With Rising and Lowering Tides

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.