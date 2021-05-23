Home / Art / Sculpture

25-Foot-Tall Ganesh Sculpture Made of Over 5 Tons of Bananas

By Emma Taggart on May 23, 2021
Banana Ganesha Statue

In Hinduism, the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrates the birth of the elephant-headed deity Ganesh, the god of prosperity, new beginnings, and wisdom. In the Indian city of Sambalpur in Odisha, a group called Natraj Club pay their respects to the Hindu god by creating an epic statue of him every year using different materials. In 2017, the 11 members created a 25-foot-tall Ganesh statue made with five metric tons (about 5.5 tons) of bananas.

It took 75 days to complete the colossal figure, which comprises thousands of green, unripened bananas. The team even created decorative details using other natural materials. Gopal Pansari, art director of the club reveals, “While the ornaments and tilak for Lord were made of bamboo, we created the eyes by using banana leaves.” The fruit didn’t go to waste though—after the festival ended, and the bananas turned yellow, they were handed out to the poor.

During the festival, most Ganesh figures are made from plastic or other non-biodegradable materials, but Natraj Club pride themselves in using reusable, edible materials for their annual masterpieces. In previous years, they recreated the Ganesh god with biodegradable materials such as coconuts, sweet boondi ladoos, and conch shells.

Check out the banana Ganesh sculpture below, plus some of the Natraj Club’s statues from previous years.

For Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Natraj Club created an epic 25-foot-tall Ganesh statue out of five metric tons of bananas.

The 11 members create a different statue every year using different biodegradable materials.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NATRAJ CLUB (@natraj_club)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NATRAJ CLUB (@natraj_club)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NATRAJ CLUB (@natraj_club)

Natraj Club: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

Japan’s 10th Annual Wara Art Festival Presents Super-Sized Rice Straw Sculptures

Japanese Farmers Plant Specific Strains of Rice to Grow Colorfully Illustrated Fields

Giant Dinosaur Sculptures Made of Recycled Rice Straw Pop Up in Japan

Stunning Life-Like Animal Sculptures Made with Layers of Galvanized Wire

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Guy Breaks His Own World Record by Balancing 1,512 Jenga Pieces on a Single Block
Otherworldly Botanical Sculptures Formed With Thousands of Porcelain Shards
Ordinary Objects Sliced and Reborn as Fragmented Sculptures
Artist Sculpts Polymer Clay Into Colorful Swirling Landscapes
These Meticulously Crafted Hand-Blown Glass Spiders Will Make You Do a Double-Take
Delicate Metal Dandelion Sculptures Capture the Weightless Beauty of the Weeds

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Textured Wall Hangings Use Real Plant Life To Capture the Rugged Beauty of Coastlines and Jungles
‘The Kiss of Death’: The Magnificent Sculpture Celebrating the Afterlife
Artist Crafts Embroidered Felt Sculptures of Popular Foods That Look So Real
Luminous Glass Sculptures Come to Life With Human Interaction
Shimmering “Dragon Eggs” Reveal Faraway Landscapes Within Resin and Wood
Feather Sculpture Pays Tribute to Native American Generosity to Irish During the Great Famine

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.