Kengo Kuma’s Design for Qatar Pavilion Influenced by Traditional Ships

By Jessica Stewart on August 9, 2024

Qatar Pavilion for 2025 Expo Osaka by Kengo Kuma

To complement the global innovations on display at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kengo Kuma and Associates has created a stunning design for the Qatar Pavilion. Inspired by Japanese joinery and traditional boats used in Qatar, it is one of the most striking national pavilion designs to be made public.

The elegant pavilion rises in a form that recalls the dhow. Historically, this traditional sailboat was used as a trade vessel in Qatar. By incorporating the shape of its sails, the design pays homage to Qatar's strategic position on the sea. In a beautiful show of unity, the wood structure is a nod to Japanese tradition and reinforces the links between these two nations.

Construction on the nearly 13,000-square-foot pavilion began in April. The interior will house exhibitions that highlight Qatar's progress toward the goals outlined in Qatar National Vision 2030 and investment opportunities as it diversifies its economy.

Expo 2025 will take place over six months and bring together people and innovations from around the globe. The event is estimated to have around 500 participants from 150 countries, who will display the best their countries have to offer under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”

Kengo Kuma and Associates has revealed its design for the Qatar Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka.

Qatar Pavilion for 2025 Expo Osaka by Kengo Kuma

Qatar Pavilion for 2025 Expo Osaka by Kengo Kuma

The elegant design is influenced by the shape of the dhow, a sailing vessel commonly used in the Indian Ocean.

Qatar Pavilion for 2025 Expo Osaka by Kengo Kuma

Qatar Pavilion for 2025 Expo Osaka by Kengo Kuma

The wood structure also incorporates traditional Japanese joinery.

Qatar Pavilion for 2025 Expo Osaka by Kengo Kuma

Kengo Kuma and Associates: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kengo Kuma and Associates.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
