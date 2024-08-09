To complement the global innovations on display at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kengo Kuma and Associates has created a stunning design for the Qatar Pavilion. Inspired by Japanese joinery and traditional boats used in Qatar, it is one of the most striking national pavilion designs to be made public.

The elegant pavilion rises in a form that recalls the dhow. Historically, this traditional sailboat was used as a trade vessel in Qatar. By incorporating the shape of its sails, the design pays homage to Qatar's strategic position on the sea. In a beautiful show of unity, the wood structure is a nod to Japanese tradition and reinforces the links between these two nations.

Construction on the nearly 13,000-square-foot pavilion began in April. The interior will house exhibitions that highlight Qatar's progress toward the goals outlined in Qatar National Vision 2030 and investment opportunities as it diversifies its economy.

Expo 2025 will take place over six months and bring together people and innovations from around the globe. The event is estimated to have around 500 participants from 150 countries, who will display the best their countries have to offer under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”

