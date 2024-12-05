Home / Archeology

12,000-Year-Old Petroglyphs Found in India May Point To a Previously Unknown Civilization

By Regina Sienra on December 5, 2024
Konkan Geoglyphs

Photo: Sudhir risbud via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

In the state of Maharashtra, in western India, lies a unique window into the nation’s ancient past and rich cultural heritage. A series of rock carvings known as petroglyphs, estimated to be 12,000 years old, offer priceless insight into the history of the area. Sitting atop small hills in the Konkan region, they've become known as the Konkan petroglyphs. Since their discovery, scientists and anthropology enthusiasts have hoped to shed some light on unknown civilizations that once thrived in the Konkan region.

The Konkan petroglyphs went unnoticed by many for thousands of years, hidden beneath layers of soil and mud. The initial discovery took place 2012. However, those that were uncovered by the elements were considered sacred or seen as part of the cultural legacy left by the ancestors of people who lived in the vicinity.

Over 1,500 petroglyphs, spread across more than 70 locations, have been documented so far—all of them dating back to the Mesolithic era. The designs seem to have been created by a hunter-gatherer community that had yet to discover agriculture, as this activity wasn't depicted. The carvings feature both land and sea animals (some long extinct), birds, human figures, and geometrical designs.

“Our first deduction from examining these petroglyphs is that they were created around 10,000 [BCE],” the director of the Maharashtra state archaeology department, Tejas Garge, told the BBC. “We have not found any pictures of farming activities. But the images depict hunted animals and there's detailing of animal forms. So this man knew about animals and sea creatures. That indicates he was dependent on hunting for food.”

Now, the Konkan petroglyphs are on the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. “The high level of artistic skills and evolution of techniques of rock etching and scooping, are significant markers of their intellectual endowment of the cultural group. The diversity of symbolism, forms, composition, proportion, techniques evident in each site are distinct and collectively represent an insight into the world view of earliest transitionary phases of the culture in Konkan,” reads Unesco's website.

To further study and document 400 of the petroglyphs identified so far, a fund of 240 million rupees ($3.2 million) has been set aside by the state government. Unfortunately, the sites where the petrolyphs are located are at risk due to road construction, mining, agriculture, and erosion, as well as people venturing up close to see them and not being careful, which is why local archeologists are calling fellow enthusiasts to refrain from cleaning or marking the carvings if they visit these historical sites.

The Konkan petroglyphs, estimated to be 12,000 years old offer priceless insight into India’s ancient past and rich cultural heritage.

Konkan Geoglyphs

Photo: आर्या जोशी via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Over 1,500 petroglyphs, spread across more than 70 locations, have been documented so far—all of them date back to the Mesolithic era.

Konkan Geoglyphs

Photo: Rutwij Apte via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The designs seem to have been created by a hunter-gatherer community that had yet to discover agriculture. The carvings feature both land and sea animals, birds, human figures, and geometrical designs.

Konkan Geoglyphs

Photo: आर्या जोशी via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Sources: Geoglyphs of Konkan Region of India; The Konkan Petroglyphs – Introduction; What makes the Konkan petroglyphs so unique?; Prehistoric art hints at lost Indian civilisation

Related Articles:

303 Newly Discovered Nazca Geoglyphs Depict a Wide Array of Animals and Humanoids

168 New Geoglyphs Discovered Among the Nazca Lines in Peru

Medieval Carving of Early Christian Figure Discovered in Germany

Astonishingly Painted Throne Room Is Found by Archeologists in an Ancient Peruvian Site

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

The Oldest Written Text in the World Is 5,500 Years Old
Father and Son Discover a Hoard of Centuries-Old Coins in the Polish Woods Worth Over $120,000
Mysterious Hoard of 3,000 Roman Coins Discovered in Germany, Miles from the Empire’s Borders
Archeologists Discover “Tiny Home” in Pompeii Filled With Well-Preserved Frescoes
Archaeologists Unearth 3,500-Year-Old Wooden Spade Preserved in British Wetlands
Researchers Use 134-Year-Old Photo To Create 3D Model of Ancient Sculptural Relief

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Medieval Carving of Early Christian Figure Discovered in Germany
Explore the Ancient “Cave of Swimmers” in the Sahara Desert
Archeologists Discover Lost Maya City With Pyramids and Plazas in the Middle of the Mexican Jungle
1,700-Year-Old Roman Statue Accidentally Unearthed in Near-Perfect Condition
Astonishingly Painted Throne Room Is Found by Archeologists in an Ancient Peruvian Site
Secret Tomb Filled With Skeletons Discovered Under ‘Indiana Jones’ Location in Petra

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.