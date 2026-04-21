Trey the Triceratops skeleton recently fetched a pretty penny at an auction. Through JOOPITER, a global digital-first commerce and content platform founded by Pharrell Williams, Trey sold for $5.5 million, thereby establishing a record for a dinosaur skeleton sold in an online-only auction.

News of the auction was announced in early March 2026, and, unsurprisingly, captivated people from around the world. We think of dinosaur skeletons as existing only in the context of a museum; now, a private individual could have their chance to own a piece of history. Better yet, the skeleton remains exceptionally complete, offering us a peek into the creatures roaming the Earth long before humans.

Trey’s origins date back more than 66 million years. The bones were discovered in 1993 from the Lance Formation, a Late Cretaceous rock unit, near Lusk, Wyoming. Before the auction, the 7-foot-3-inch-tall skeleton was on continuous loan and public exhibition for three decades, where 1 million visitors saw him at the Wyoming Dinosaur Center in Thermopolis.

Trey is considered a research-grade triceratops and was of particular interest because of his young age. Scientists noticed that he was a body in transition, with some of his bones not yet fused, and provided valuable comparisons for anatomy and development among other Triceratops.

JOOPITER commemorated the Trey auction with Co-Museum, a platform connecting culture and community. Together, the two entities partnered with Los Angeles-based fashion brands on a limited-edition capsule collection. Check it out on JOOPITER’s website.

Trey the Triceratops skeleton recently fetched a pretty penny at an auction.

Through JOOPITER, a global digital-first commerce and content platform founded by Pharrell Williams, Trey sold for $5.5 million.

The sale established a record for a dinosaur skeleton sold in an online-only auction.

Trey’s origins date back more than 66 million years.

The bones were discovered in 1993 from the Lance Formation, a Late Cretaceous rock unit, near Lusk, Wyoming.

Before the auction, the 7-foot-3-inch-tall skeleton was on continuous loan and public exhibition for three decades, where 1 million visitors saw him at the Wyoming Dinosaur Center in Thermopolis.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Joopiter.