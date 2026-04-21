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“Trey” the Triceratops Sells for $5.5 Million, Setting an Online Auction Record

By Sara Barnes on April 21, 2026
Trey the Triceratops in an Auction by Joopiter

Photo: Courtesy of JOOPITER

Trey the Triceratops skeleton recently fetched a pretty penny at an auction. Through JOOPITER, a global digital-first commerce and content platform founded by Pharrell Williams, Trey sold for $5.5 million, thereby establishing a record for a dinosaur skeleton sold in an online-only auction.

News of the auction was announced in early March 2026, and, unsurprisingly, captivated people from around the world. We think of dinosaur skeletons as existing only in the context of a museum; now, a private individual could have their chance to own a piece of history. Better yet, the skeleton remains exceptionally complete, offering us a peek into the creatures roaming the Earth long before humans.

Trey’s origins date back more than 66 million years. The bones were discovered in 1993 from the Lance Formation, a Late Cretaceous rock unit, near Lusk, Wyoming. Before the auction, the 7-foot-3-inch-tall skeleton was on continuous loan and public exhibition for three decades, where 1 million visitors saw him at the Wyoming Dinosaur Center in Thermopolis.

Trey is considered a research-grade triceratops and was of particular interest because of his young age. Scientists noticed that he was a body in transition, with some of his bones not yet fused, and provided valuable comparisons for anatomy and development among other Triceratops.

JOOPITER commemorated the Trey auction with Co-Museum, a platform connecting culture and community. Together, the two entities partnered with Los Angeles-based fashion brands on a limited-edition capsule collection. Check it out on JOOPITER’s website.

Trey the Triceratops skeleton recently fetched a pretty penny at an auction.

Trey the Triceratops in an Auction by Joopiter

Photo: Courtesy of JOOPITER

Through JOOPITER, a global digital-first commerce and content platform founded by Pharrell Williams, Trey sold for $5.5 million.

Trey the Triceratops in an Auction by Joopiter

Photo: Courtesy of JOOPITER

Trey the Triceratops in an Auction by Joopiter

Photo: Courtesy of JOOPITER

The sale established a record for a dinosaur skeleton sold in an online-only auction.

Trey the Triceratops in an Auction by Joopiter

Photo: Courtesy of JOOPITER

Trey the Triceratops in an Auction by Joopiter

Photo: Courtesy of JOOPITER

Trey the Triceratops in an Auction by Joopiter

Photo: Courtesy of JOOPITER

Trey’s origins date back more than 66 million years.

Trey the Triceratops in an Auction by Joopiter

Photo: Courtesy of JOOPITER

Trey the Triceratops in an Auction by Joopiter

Photo: Courtesy of JOOPITER

The bones were discovered in 1993 from the Lance Formation, a Late Cretaceous rock unit, near Lusk, Wyoming.

Trey the Triceratops in an Auction by Joopiter

Photo: Courtesy of JOOPITER

Trey the Triceratops in an Auction by Joopiter

Photo: Courtesy of JOOPITER

Before the auction, the 7-foot-3-inch-tall skeleton was on continuous loan and public exhibition for three decades, where 1 million visitors saw him at the Wyoming Dinosaur Center in Thermopolis.

Trey the Triceratops in an Auction by Joopiter

Photo: Courtesy of JOOPITER

Trey the Triceratops in an Auction by Joopiter

Photo: Courtesy of JOOPITER

Trey the Triceratops in an Auction by Joopiter

Photo: Courtesy of JOOPITER

Trey the Triceratops in an Auction by Joopiter

Photo: Courtesy of JOOPITER

Trey the Triceratops in an Auction by Joopiter

Photo: Courtesy of JOOPITER

Trey the Triceratops in an Auction by Joopiter

Photo: Courtesy of JOOPITER

Trey the Triceratops in an Auction by Joopiter

Photo: Courtesy of JOOPITER

Joopiter: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Joopiter.

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Stegosaurus Worth $45M Becomes the Most Expensive Dinosaur Fossil Ever Sold at Auction

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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