Archaeologists Discover 15,000-Year-Old Clay Jewelry With Children’s Fingerprints on Them

Long before pottery, agriculture, or permanent cities, humans were already shaping clay into meaningful objects. A new study published in Science Advances reveals that some of the earliest known clay ornaments, dating back 15,000 years, still carry the fingerprints of their makers.

Discovered at several prehistoric sites in present-day Israel, the collection includes 142 small clay beads and pendants created by the Natufians, people who lived in the Levant region from 13,000 and 9,700 BCE. This culture is known for being among the first to adopt a more settled way of life, living at a pivotal moment before the widespread rise of farming. Their artistic practices are now offering new insight into how early humans expressed identity and shared cultural meaning.

For decades, archaeologists believed clay only became culturally significant with the emergence of pottery in the Neolithic period. These findings challenge that assumption. The Natufian ornaments, formed from unfired clay and shaped into small disks, cylinders, and other forms, predate pottery by thousands of years. The number and variety of objects suggest that clay was already an established material for creative expression.

Many of the beads were coated with red ochre using an early slip technique, marking the earliest known example of this kind of surface decoration. The attention to detail points to a thoughtful and intentional process, even at this early stage.

Some of the most compelling evidence lies in the surfaces of the objects themselves. Around 50 fingerprints were preserved in the clay, allowing researchers to identify not only adult makers but also children and adolescents. This is the first time fingerprints have been used to directly connect individuals to the creation of Paleolithic ornaments.

Certain pieces appear to have been made for younger wearers, including a tiny ring measuring only about 10 millimeters (about 0.39 inches) in diameter. These details suggest that making ornaments was not limited to skilled specialists but was likely a shared activity across the community. It may have also played a role in passing down knowledge and traditions between generations.

The forms of the beads were often inspired by the natural world. Researchers identified 19 distinct types, many resembling plants such as wild barley and other important food sources. Traces of plant fibers found on some of the pieces indicate they were likely strung and worn, possibly as necklaces or other adornments.

Together, these discoveries point to a broader cultural shift. The use of clay for symbolic and decorative purposes appears to have begun well before the development of pottery and agriculture. As communities became more settled, new forms of expression emerged, reflecting the identity and environment.

Even without written language or permanent structures, these early makers left behind something deeply personal. Pressed into the surface of soft clay, their fingerprints remain as a direct and human connection across thousands of years.

Archaeologists discovered 15,000-year-old clay beads, pushing back the origins of artistic expression long before pottery existed.

The preserved fingerprints on them reveal that children helped create some of humanity’s earliest known jewelry.

The ornaments suggest that identity, symbolism, and shared culture emerged alongside the first settled communities.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Laurent Davin.

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