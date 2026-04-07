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Archaeologists Discover 43,000 Ancient Egyptian “To-Do” Lists Offering a Rare Glimpse of Daily Life

By Sage Helene on April 7, 2026
Drawing of a shrew, the sacred animal of the god Haroeris.

Drawing of a shrew, the sacred animal of the god Haroeris. Photo: Athribis-Projekt Tübingen

Archaeologists recovered more than 43,000 inscribed pottery fragments, called ostraca, at Athribis, an ancient city near modern Sohag in Upper Egypt. The fragments date from the 3rd century BCE to the 11th century CE, making this the largest collection of everyday written material from ancient Egypt. The University of Tübingen led the excavation with Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The team had been working at the site since 2005.

Ancient Egyptians used broken pottery as cheap, practical writing surfaces. Early texts appear in Demotic, the Ptolemaic and Roman administrative script. Other texts are in Greek, hieratic, hieroglyphic, Coptic, and Arabic. These fragments reveal daily routines and social structures in Athribis. They recorded tax receipts, delivery lists, administrative accounts, personal notes, and student exercises.

The ostraca also include priestly certificates that verify sacrificial animals. Researchers found over 130 demotic-hieratic horoscopes offering insight into birth predications and celestial beliefs. They shed light on ancient Egyptian astronomy and astrology.

Ostraca provide direct insight into what once was ordinary life, illustrating how people worked, learned, recorded, and communicated. The collection offers scholars detailed evidence that spans over a millennium.

Over 43,000 inscribed pottery shards from Athribis reveal daily life in ancient Egypt from the 3rd century BCE to the 11th century CE.

ancient site where 43,000 ostracas were discovered.

Photo: Marcus Müller / Tübingen Athribis Project

These these inscribed pottery fragments, called ostraca, include tax records, delivery notes, school exercises, and personal reminders, offering a unique glimpse into ordinary Egyptians’ lives.

List in Demotic script including several personal names referring to local gods.

List in Demotic script including several personal names referring to local gods. Photo: Tübingen Athribis Project

Source: Record-breaking trove of information: Upper Egypt site has now yielded over 43,000 inscribed pot sherds

All images via the Tübingen Athribis Project.

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Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA Photography and Related Media from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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