Home / Archeology

1,400-Year-Old Zapotec Tomb Discovery Is Mexico’s Biggest Archaeological Find of the Decade

By Regina Sienra on February 3, 2026
Zapotec tomb unearthed in Mexico

Photo: Luis Gerardo Peña Torres | INAH

Mexico has announced what may just be the most important archeological discovery of the last decade in the region. The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) unearthed a 1,400-year old Zapotec tomb in the Central Valleys of the state of Oaxaca. Richly decorated, researches believe this finding will provide priceless insight into the Zapotec civilization.

The tomb, which dates back to 600 CE, features sculptural elements of symbols associated with power and death, as well as mural paintings in shades of ochre, white, green, red, and blue. The composition of the mural in the chamber depicts a procession of people carrying bags of copal walking toward the entrance.

Among the ornaments that surround the tomb, an owl that decorates the entrance to the antechamber has caught the eye of researchers. A symbol of night and death in the Zapotec mythology, the bird’s beak covers the portrait of a Zapotec lord, created out of stucco and topped with paint. INAH archeologists believe the individual depicted is an ancestor of the person in the tomb and their relatives, a figure meant to mediate between the deceased and the Zapotec deities.

A team from Centro INAH Oaxaca team will now carry out conservation and research efforts on the recently discovered structure, which includes the stabilization of the mural painting. While the artwork is in good shape given the conditions it was found in, it has been compromised by growing plants, insects, and abrupt changes in weather. All the while, archeologists will continue to look into the ceramic, iconographic, and epigraphic elements of the tomb with the hopes of further understanding both the Zapotec rites and their way of living.

“This is an exceptional discovery due to its level of preservation and what it reveals about Zapotec culture: its social organization, funeral rituals, and worldview, preserved in architecture and mural painting,” said Mexico’s Secretary of Culture Claudia Curiel de Icaza. “It is a powerful example of Mexico’s ancient greatness, which is now being researched, protected, and shared with the people.”

Mexico has announced the discovery of a 1,400-year-old Zapotec tomb.

Zapotec tomb unearthed in Mexico

Photo: Luis Gerardo Peña Torres | INAH

It may be the most important archeological find of the last decade in the region.

Zapotec tomb unearthed in Mexico

Photo: Luis Gerardo Peña Torres | INAH

The tomb features sculptural elements of symbols associated with power and death, as well as mural paintings in shades of ochre, white, green, red, and blue.

Zapotec tomb unearthed in Mexico

Photo: Luis Gerardo Peña Torres | INAH

“It is a powerful example of Mexico’s ancient greatness, which is now being researched, protected, and shared with the people.”

Zapotec tomb unearthed in Mexico

Photo: Luis Gerardo Peña Torres | INAH

Sources: El Gobierno de México anuncia el descubrimiento de una milenaria tumba zapoteca

All images via National Institute of Anthropology and History.

Related Articles:

Peru Unveils Details About a Recently Unearthed Archeological Site From 3,800 Years Ago

4,100-Year-Old Tomb of Ancient Egyptian Royal Physician Unearthed in Saqqara

World’s Oldest Known Cave Art Discovered in Indonesian Cave

Indigenous “Solar Cooks” Swap Gas-Fired Ovens for Sunshine-Powered Stoves in Mexico

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

World’s Oldest Known Cave Art Discovered in Indonesian Cave
Rock Art in South Texas Reflects the 6,000-Year-Old Worldview of Indigenous Americans
What Pompeii Looked Like Just Hours Before Mt. Vesuvius’ Eruption Destroyed It
Fossil of Extinct North American Rhino Offers Evidence Challenging Our Knowledge of Arctic History
Ancient 2,220-Year-Old Gold Coin Discovered in Jerusalem Sheds Light on Its History
Remains of St. Francis, the Patron Saint of Animals, Will Be on Public View for the First Time

More on My Modern Met

Trove of Incredibly Well-Preserved Fossils Found in Australian Red Rocks
New Study Suggests the Famous Moai Statues “Walked” to Their Final Destinations
Secret Colosseum Passageway for Emperors Opens to the Public for the First Time in 2,000 Years
Researchers Discover 300,000-Year-Old Human Footprints Offering Insight Into Early Human History
Archeologists Discover Neolithic Earthworks That Are 2,000 Years Older Than Stonehenge
Researchers Examine Centuries-Old Flip-Flop Sandals on an Ancient Roman Mosaic

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.