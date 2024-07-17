Home / Photography / Astrophotography

Astrophotographer Captures the Beauty of the Universe Against the Natural Landscapes of Kyrgyzstan

By Regina Sienra on July 17, 2024

Tash rabat and star trail

For astrophotographer Soumyadeep Mukherjee, Kyrgyzstan is a gold mine. Last June, he mentored a workshop there, but found the country to be severely underrepresented in the field of astrophotography. Hoping to spread the word about the land's photographic potential, he set out to shoot some marvelous images against the many landscapes of Kyrgyzstan—a country that turned out to be astrophotography's best kept secret.

“Kyrgyzstan, undoubtedly, has some of the best natural landscapes in the world,” Mukherjee tells My Modern Met. “The barren lands, mountains, grasslands, canyons, it seemed like a package of landscapes. It gave us almost all the varieties one could ask for.” With little population density, the country has ample dark skies that, paired with some wonderful landscapes, make it the perfect location.

This winning combo made Mukherjee even more curious about the lack of photography coming out of Kyrgyzstan. “When I searched the internet for some sample images, I was able to find only a few,” he recalled. “A country that has so much potential for astrophotography has remained comparatively less explored.”

To Mukherjee, in terms of landscapes, Kyrgyzstan provides an all-in-one experience. “While we were traveling through the highways, on one side, we could see yellow-orange rough mountains and on the other side, vast grasslands,” he shares. “This was an experience I would never forget.” The experienced photographer even turned the humble yurts and a Yuri Gagarin statue into exciting companions to the swirling sky.

“If you love astrophotography and also like to travel and explore unforgettable landscapes, Kyrgyzstan should be on your bucket list,” Mukherjee says. “Kyrgyzstan has a very low population density which makes the country a heaven for finding dark skies. There are ample Bortle 1 and 2 regions around the country.”

Should you want to give it a go yourself, the photographer recommends spending at least seven to 10 days in the country—preferably in June or July—in order to enjoy and appreciate its vastness. “I hope that people start taking interest in visiting this country (along with other countries of central Asia) and explore its beauty.”

For astrophotographer Soumyadeep Mukherjee, Kyrgyzstan is a gold mine for his craft.

Star Trail picture taken against snowy mountain Kyrgyzstan

Star trail at barskoon valley in Kyrgyzstan

Hoping to show the potential of this country, he set out to shoot some marvelous images against the many landscapes of Kyrgyzstan.

Andromeda and Green Skyglow from Tash Rabat

Andromeda and green skyglow from Tash Rabat

Wide field milky way from Tash rabat

Wide field Milky Way from Tash Rabat

“Kyrgyzstan, undoubtedly, has some of the best natural landscapes in the world,” Mukherjee tells My Modern Met.

North america nebula rising at barskoon valley

North America Nebula rising at Barskoon Valley

“The barren lands, mountains, grasslands, canyons, it seemed like a package of landscapes. It gave us almost all the varieties one could ask for.”

Milky Way rising at Son-kul

Milky Way rising at Son-kul

Big dipper at twilight in Kyrgyzstan

Big Dipper at twilight

With little population density, the country has ample dark skies that, paired with some wonderful landscapes, make it the perfect location.

Andromeda Rising at Barskoon Valley

Andromeda rising at Barskoon Valley

Cygnus Arm risining at Tash Rabat

Cygnus Arm risining at Tash Rabat

Rising milky way at tash rabat

Rising Milky Way at Tash Rabat

Setting Rho Ophuchi at Barskoon valley

Setting Rho Ophuchi at Barskoon Valley

“If you love astrophotography and also like to travel and explore unforgettable landscapes, Kyrgyzstan should be on your bucket list.”

yurts under night sky in kyrgyzstan

Big Dipper above Tents at Barskoon Valley

Big Dipper above tents at Barskoon Valley

Milky Way behind Gagarin Statue in Kyrgyzstan

Milky Way rising behind Gagarin Statue

Gagarin Statue Close up with stars in the background in Kyrgyzstan

Soumyadeep Mukherjee: Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Soumyadeep Mukherjee.

Related Articles:

Dentist Spends His Weekends in the Alps Creating Incredible Astrophotography

Electrifying Astrophotography Captures Gorgeous Night Sky Over the Middle East

Stars Align for Photographer in this Rare Photo of an Aurora, STEVE, and the Milky Way

Astrophotographer Shares Creative Process for Taking the Perfect Milky Way Photo

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

ISS Crossing the Sun Is Captured in Spectacular Image Detailing Its Path
16 Incredible Finalists of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest
Solar Eclipse Photo Contest Winners Celebrate North America’s Recent Total Eclipse
Astrophotographer Captures Incredible Sunspot Close-Ups From His Backyard
Astrophotographer Flies Across the World to Take HDR Photo of the Total Eclipse
15 Awe-Inspiring Images of Our Galaxy from the 2024 Milky Way Photographer of the Year

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Astrophotographer Spends Two Months Creating This Spectacular Lunar Analemma
Best Photos From This Weekend’s Extraordinary Northern Lights
Mesmerizing Image of Black Hole in the Milky Way Shows Spiraling Magnetic Field
Epic Photos of Twin Planes Flying Through the Solar Eclipse
The Most Spectacular Photos and Videos of the 2024 Great North American Eclipse
Dark Energy Camera Captures a Breathtaking 1.3-Gigapixel Photo of the Remains of a Dead Star

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.