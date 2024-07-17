Astrophotographer Captures the Beauty of the Universe Against the Natural Landscapes of Kyrgyzstan

For astrophotographer Soumyadeep Mukherjee, Kyrgyzstan is a gold mine. Last June, he mentored a workshop there, but found the country to be severely underrepresented in the field of astrophotography. Hoping to spread the word about the land's photographic potential, he set out to shoot some marvelous images against the many landscapes of Kyrgyzstan—a country that turned out to be astrophotography's best kept secret.

“Kyrgyzstan, undoubtedly, has some of the best natural landscapes in the world,” Mukherjee tells My Modern Met. “The barren lands, mountains, grasslands, canyons, it seemed like a package of landscapes. It gave us almost all the varieties one could ask for.” With little population density, the country has ample dark skies that, paired with some wonderful landscapes, make it the perfect location.

This winning combo made Mukherjee even more curious about the lack of photography coming out of Kyrgyzstan. “When I searched the internet for some sample images, I was able to find only a few,” he recalled. “A country that has so much potential for astrophotography has remained comparatively less explored.”

To Mukherjee, in terms of landscapes, Kyrgyzstan provides an all-in-one experience. “While we were traveling through the highways, on one side, we could see yellow-orange rough mountains and on the other side, vast grasslands,” he shares. “This was an experience I would never forget.” The experienced photographer even turned the humble yurts and a Yuri Gagarin statue into exciting companions to the swirling sky.

“If you love astrophotography and also like to travel and explore unforgettable landscapes, Kyrgyzstan should be on your bucket list,” Mukherjee says. “Kyrgyzstan has a very low population density which makes the country a heaven for finding dark skies. There are ample Bortle 1 and 2 regions around the country.”

Should you want to give it a go yourself, the photographer recommends spending at least seven to 10 days in the country—preferably in June or July—in order to enjoy and appreciate its vastness. “I hope that people start taking interest in visiting this country (along with other countries of central Asia) and explore its beauty.”

Soumyadeep Mukherjee: Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Soumyadeep Mukherjee.