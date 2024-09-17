Home / Photography / Astrophotography

Photographer Captures Rare Photo of Massive Red Sprite Amid Perseid Meteor Shower

By Regina Sienra on September 17, 2024

Red sprite on the sky with perseid shower

Red sprites are colorful bursts in the sky caused by large-scale electrical discharges that occur high above thunderstorm clouds. Paul M. Smith has become one of the leading photographers of this phenomenon, capturing unique images of these enigmatic lights. His most recent image presents a crossover with yet another celestial spectacle—a Perseid meteor shower.

The picture of the massive red sprite appearing on the night of the Perseid meteor shower was taken on August 12 in western Oklahoma. “I had planned this image all night after having seen the forecast,” Smith tells My Modern Met. “I had to change locations at the last minute due to local clouds and trying to frame storms with [the] Northern Lights.”

Smith has long been drawn to weather and astrophotography because it gives him what he describes as an “incredible sense of connection with the world around me.” This time, the bond seems to reach even further, as if depicting a bridge between our world and the rest of the universe.

The final image features of 12 meteor streaks, with the base image showing the big sprite, which the photographer considers to be 30×30 miles. “The most exciting part of this evening was experiencing the Northern Lights above storms earlier, seeing several red sprites with my eyes, letting my eyes adjust to the darkness, and watching the meteor shower peak,” he shares.

Ultimately, Smith sees this once-in-a-lifetime picture as an opportunity. “I hope people look at my photo in wonder. I hope it makes people more curious about the night sky. I hope it makes people better advocate for dark skies, wanting to see this themselves and likely unable to due to light pollution,” he concludes.

To see more of his red sprite photography, you can follow Smith on Instagram.

Paul M. Smith: Website | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Paul M. Smith.

