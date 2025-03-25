Astrophotographer Travels to Alaska for Epic Photo of Lunar Eclipse and the Northern Lights

Astrophotographers are often willing to go to great lengths to get a memorable photo. For Dan Zafra of Capture the Atlas, this meant traveling to the wilds of Alaska to capture a recent total lunar eclipse. His gamble paid off, as he was rewarded with an exceptional photo of the eclipse surrounded by the glow of the Northern Lights.

The March 14 total lunar eclipse was a highly anticipated moment for photographers, as the last one occurred in November 2022. For Zafra, it was rare enough to make the journey to Alaska from his home in Nevada, particularly when he learned that there might be an opportunity for the aurora on the same evening.

“I had originally planned this trip to Alaska around the spring equinox, a period often associated with heightened solar activity,” Zafra told PetaPixel. “Typically, I schedule my trips during a New Moon for optimal dark skies, but I made an exception this time. The rare opportunity to witness a total lunar eclipse alongside the aurora was too good to pass.”

Zafra's gamble paid off, with the reddish hue of the Moon during totality contrasting with the glowing green sky. Thanks to the photographer's smart planning, he was able to document the event from several different angles. One camera was used to get close-ups of the Moon, another wide-angle view took in the Moon with the surrounding scenery, and another was dedicated to a timelapse. To create the final images, Zafra stacked bracketed exposures, thus allowing for a crisp, clear view of the eclipse and Northern Lights.

This enchanting event is one that Zafra will not soon forget, with the photographer calling it a “once-in-a-lifetime moment.” Scroll down to see all of the images, as well as Zafra's timelapse of the event.

Astrophotographer Dan Zafra traveled to Alaska to take a unique photo of a total lunar eclipse and an aurora.

This timelapse of the lunar eclipse shows the spectacular event unfolding.

Dan Zafra: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Dan Zafra.