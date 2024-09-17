Exceptional Winners of the 2024 Astronomy Photographer of the Year Competition

A fascinating view of an annular eclipse has won the top prize at the Royal Observatory Greenwich’s Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition. American photographer Ryan Imperio beat out over 3,500 entries from 58 countries to capture the title.

Imperio captured this interesting sequence in Odessa, Texas, during the 2023 annular eclipse. It shows the progression of Baily's beads during the event, which are formed when sunlight shines through the valleys and craters found on the Moon's surface. Only visible when the Moon enters or exits an eclipse, they are difficult to capture.

“This is an impressive dissection of the fleeting few seconds during the visibility of the Baily’s beads,” declared judge and meteorologist Kerry-Ann Lecky Hepburn. “This image left me captivated and amazed. It’s exceptional work deserving of high recognition.”

Fourteen-year-old Daniele Borsari was named Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year for his spectacular look at a nebula located 1,000 light-years from Earth. The Italian teenager's look at the California Nebula was singled out because it “demonstrated the future of astronomy photography being fearlessly and openly taken forward by a new generation.”

Other winning photographs capture the beauty of the Southern Lights and the stunning details of the Moon's surface. See all the winners below, as well as some of our favorite finalists.

Here are the incredible winners of the 2024 Astronomy Photographer of the Year contest.

There were over 3,500 entries from 58 countries in this year's astrophotography competition.

Astronomy Photographer of the Year: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by the Royal Observatory Greenwich.