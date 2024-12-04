Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Here Are 2024’s Best Northern Lights Photographs

By Jessica Stewart on December 4, 2024

2024 Northern Lights Photographer of the Year

Now in its seventh edition, the Northern Lights Photographer of the Year brings together the best aurora images from around the world. Thanks to some exceptional weather, the Northern and Southern Lights were more active than ever in 2024. This makes the 25 selected photographers all the more extraordinary.

Taken around the world, they highlight the incredible variety found in the natural phenomenon. From a purple and green sky in Canada's Banff National Park to an unexpected, fiery orange appearance in Namibia, this year's auroras took us by surprise. While called the Northern Lights Photographer of the Year, there are plenty of Southern Lights represented in this year's collection, with is curated by Capture the Atlas editor Dan Zafra throughout the year.

Zafra, a skilled photographer himself, chose each image for its exceptional quality, balancing the list with well-known names and new talents. He also looks for images where auroras are rarely photographed, including the Chilean Patagonia, Arizona, and Tenerife.

Scroll down to check out the full list and, if you're inspired to take out your own camera, check out Zafra's full guide on how to photograph the Northern Lights.

Here are the 25 incredible images highlighted in the 2024 Northern Lights Photographer of the Year.

Northern Lights at Banff National Park with man standing in a canoe

“Paddling Under the Aurora” by Herry Himanshu. Location: Banff National Park, Canada

Aurora in Iceland with lava flowing

“Magic of the North” by Josh Beames. Location: Iceland

Northern Lights at the Dartmoor National Park in the UK

“Celestial Reflection” by Max Trafford. Location: Dartmoor National Park, United Kingdom

Aurora over Lake Toolondo, Australia

“Lake Toolondo Aurora” by Baillie Farley. Location: Lake Toolondo, Australia

Northern Lights in Normandy, France

“A Historic Night: Northern Lights at Étretat” by Julien Looten. Location: Normandy, France

Northern Lights in Iceland

“The Red Aurora Wall” by Vincenzo Mazza. Location: Iceland

Aurora while someone ice climbing at Aspiring National Park, New Zealand

“Sky and Ice” by Henry Frakes. Location: Aspiring National Park, New Zealand

This annual list is curated by photographer Dan Zafra of Capture the Atlas.

Northern Lights in Latvia

“When the Aurora Meets the Milky Way” by Jānis Paļulis- Location: Bauska, Latvia

Northern Lights in Wyoming

“Devil’s Lights” by Forest Barkdoll-Weil. Location: Wyoming

Northern Lights over Crater Lake National Park

“Carpe Diem” by Adrian Cormier. Location: Crater Lake National Park, USA

Northern Lights in Yellowstone

“Canyon Lights” – Evan Watts. Location: Yellowstone National Park, USA

Aurora at the Teide National Park in Tenerife

“28° Aurora” by Efrén Yanes. Location: Tenerife, Spain

Aurora in the Dolomites

“Coronation” by Roksolyana Hilevych. Location: Dolomites, Italy

Northern Lights with Windmill in Germany

“Aurora Mill” by Tobias Thäle. Location: Libenha, Germany

This year's extreme weather offered opportunities of photograph auroras in places they don't often appear.

Aurora in California

“Coronal Mass Eruption” by Matt Haynie. Location: California

Cactus under the Northern Lights in Arizona

“Looking North” by Lynsey Schroeder. Location: Arizona

African Savanna Under the Lights of Southern Aurora

“African Savanna Under the Lights of Southern Aurora” by Egor Goryachev. Location: Spitzkoppe, Namibia

Northern Lights on Madeira Island

“High Trails” by Giulio Cobianchi. Location: Pico do Arierio, Madeira island

Aurora at the Patagonia Fjords in Chile

“Aurora Australis” by Marc Adamus. Location: Patagonia Fjords, Chile.

Often combining extraordinary landscapes or other celestial bodies, the photos are a feast for the eyes.

Northern Lights over ice on Rybachy Peninsula, Russia

“In the Rays of the Solar Wind” by Sergey Korolev. Location: Rybachy Peninsula, Russia

Milky Way and Aurora in Aoraki/Mt. Cook National Park, New Zealand

“Sky Fire” by Tom Rae. Location: Aoraki/Mt. Cook National Park, New Zealand

Northern Lights in Monegros, Spain

“Magical Night in Monegros” by Víctor Bolea. Location: Monegros, Spain

Aurora in Victoria, Australia

“Gibson Glow” by David Tanis. Location: Victoria, Australia

Northern Lights in Asturias, Spain

“Auroras en el Infierno” by Edén Sánchez. Location: Asturias, Spain

Northern Lights in Croatia

“Cosmic Explosion” by Uroš Fink. Location: Istria, Croatia

