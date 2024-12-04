Here Are 2024’s Best Northern Lights Photographs

Now in its seventh edition, the Northern Lights Photographer of the Year brings together the best aurora images from around the world. Thanks to some exceptional weather, the Northern and Southern Lights were more active than ever in 2024. This makes the 25 selected photographers all the more extraordinary.

Taken around the world, they highlight the incredible variety found in the natural phenomenon. From a purple and green sky in Canada's Banff National Park to an unexpected, fiery orange appearance in Namibia, this year's auroras took us by surprise. While called the Northern Lights Photographer of the Year, there are plenty of Southern Lights represented in this year's collection, with is curated by Capture the Atlas editor Dan Zafra throughout the year.

Zafra, a skilled photographer himself, chose each image for its exceptional quality, balancing the list with well-known names and new talents. He also looks for images where auroras are rarely photographed, including the Chilean Patagonia, Arizona, and Tenerife.

Scroll down to check out the full list and, if you're inspired to take out your own camera, check out Zafra's full guide on how to photograph the Northern Lights.

Here are the 25 incredible images highlighted in the 2024 Northern Lights Photographer of the Year.

This annual list is curated by photographer Dan Zafra of Capture the Atlas.

This year's extreme weather offered opportunities of photograph auroras in places they don't often appear.

Often combining extraordinary landscapes or other celestial bodies, the photos are a feast for the eyes.

Capture The Atlas: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Capture The Atlas.