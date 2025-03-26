Home / Photography / Astrophotography

Astrophotographer Captures Stunning 440-Megapixel Photo of the Total Lunar Eclipse

By Jessica Stewart on March 26, 2025
2025 Total Lunar Eclipse Photo by Andrew McCarthy

Detail

The March 14 total lunar eclipse yielded a lot of spectacular photos, but perhaps no one captured the blood moon in as much detail as astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy. Using a four-camera, three-telescope setup, he documented totality in a way that shows the rich texture of the Moon's surface and the beautiful red hue that is projected onto its surface.

McCarthy is known for his HDR astrophotography, and he certainly didn't disappoint with his coverage of this rare total lunar eclipse. The final 440-megapixel photo was made from an incredible 300 GB of data. Titled Crimson Shadows, he calls it “my most technically complex eclipse photo to date.”

It's a stunning achievement for the photographer, who only bought his first telescope in 2017. Since that time, he's been honing his craft and has proven that incredible astrophotography can be achieved right in your backyard. Now, millions of followers await his fascinating photographs, which bring us closer to the stars.

In fact, his work is so eagerly awaited that his limited-edition print of Crimson Shadows sold out in just a few days. To stay up to date with the brilliant astrophotographer's work, you can follow Andrew McCarthy on Instagram, where he often posts behind-the-scenes videos of his setup. And if you don't want to miss out on future print sales, sign up to support him on Patreon to get first access and the ability to download high-resolution images for personal use.

Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy captured the March 14 total lunar eclipse in high definition.

2025 Total Lunar Eclipse Photo by Andrew McCarthy

His four-camera, three-telescope setup ensured that he wouldn't miss any details.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrew McCarthy (@cosmic_background)

Andrew McCarthy: Website | Instagram | X | Patreon | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Andrew McCarthy.

Related Articles:

Astrophotographer Travels 3,000 Miles to Photograph Saturn’s Lunar Occultation

Astrophotographer Captures Incredible Sunspot Close-Ups From His Backyard

Astrophotographers Join Forces To Create High-Definition Panorama of Annular Eclipse

Astrophotographer Travels to Remote Location to Capture Photo of ISS Transit

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Astrophotographer Travels to Alaska for Epic Photo of Lunar Eclipse and the Northern Lights
Astrophotographer Shares His First Spectacular Shots From Milky Way Season 2025
Here Are 2024’s Best Northern Lights Photographs
Astrophotographer Travels to the Border of India and Nepal to Capture Spectacular Views of Night Sky
Best New Photos of Jupiter From the Latest Flyby of NASA’s Juno Spacecraft
Remarkable Astrophotography Captures the Sublime Beauty of Universe

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Incredible Photo Captures Comet ATLAS and the Milky Way in the Mojave Desert
Stunning Images of Comet A3 Captured by Astronauts Aboard the ISS
Astrophotographer Travels 3,000 Miles to Photograph Saturn’s Lunar Occultation
Photographer Captures Rare Photo of Massive Red Sprite Amid Perseid Meteor Shower
Exceptional Winners of the 2024 Astronomy Photographer of the Year Competition
Stunning Photo of Perseids Raining Shooting Stars Over Stonehenge

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.