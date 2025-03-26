Astrophotographer Captures Stunning 440-Megapixel Photo of the Total Lunar Eclipse

The March 14 total lunar eclipse yielded a lot of spectacular photos, but perhaps no one captured the blood moon in as much detail as astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy. Using a four-camera, three-telescope setup, he documented totality in a way that shows the rich texture of the Moon's surface and the beautiful red hue that is projected onto its surface.

McCarthy is known for his HDR astrophotography, and he certainly didn't disappoint with his coverage of this rare total lunar eclipse. The final 440-megapixel photo was made from an incredible 300 GB of data. Titled Crimson Shadows, he calls it “my most technically complex eclipse photo to date.”

It's a stunning achievement for the photographer, who only bought his first telescope in 2017. Since that time, he's been honing his craft and has proven that incredible astrophotography can be achieved right in your backyard. Now, millions of followers await his fascinating photographs, which bring us closer to the stars.

In fact, his work is so eagerly awaited that his limited-edition print of Crimson Shadows sold out in just a few days. To stay up to date with the brilliant astrophotographer's work, you can follow Andrew McCarthy on Instagram, where he often posts behind-the-scenes videos of his setup. And if you don't want to miss out on future print sales, sign up to support him on Patreon to get first access and the ability to download high-resolution images for personal use.

Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy captured the March 14 total lunar eclipse in high definition.

His four-camera, three-telescope setup ensured that he wouldn't miss any details.

