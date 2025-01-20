Home / Art

LA Art Show Preview: Celebrate Its 30th Anniversary With Countless International Galleries

By Eva Baron on January 20, 2025
LA Art Show 2025

LA Art Show in 2022. (Photo: Wee2022 via Wikimedia Commons, CC 4.0)

As Los Angeles’ largest and longest-running art fair, the LA Art Show (LAAS) has served as a crucial forum for discovering and engaging with thriving art communities around the world. The event encapsulates over 120 galleries, museums, and non-profit arts organizations, and features work across all disciplines, including painting, sculpture, photography, and design.

This year, LAAS is celebrating its 30th anniversary edition from February 19 to 23, 2025, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Galleries participating in the 2025 fair represent a diverse array of countries, ranging from Türkiye, Korea, and the Netherlands to France, Taiwan, and the United States.

Longtime exhibiting galleries will also be returning to this year’s fair, among them being Arcadia Contemporary in New York, Rebecca Hossack Art Gallery in London, and Copro Gallery in Los Angeles.

Other highlights include Art in Dongsan, a Seoul- and Goyang-based gallery that will present metalwork by Steel Che (Youngkwan Choi). The exhibition’s centerpiece, Steam Robot, unites contemporary sculpture and industrial heritage, offering insight into Korea’s evolving art landscape.

The Los Angeles-based Snisarenko Gallery, on the other hand, will showcase She, Unbroken, a collection of work by Ukrainian artists Inna Kharchuk, Anna Veriki, Liza Zhdanova, and Iryna Maksymova. The exhibition will focus on themes of resilience, courage, and displacement, especially as it relates to the ongoing conflicts in the region.

My Modern Met will be on location during the entirety of the LAAS, cataloging the fair’s exceptional moments. To stay updated on our coverage, be sure to follow us on Instagram, and learn more about the event on the LA Art Show website.

LA Art Show is celebrating its 30th anniversary edition from February 19 to 23, 2025, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

LA Art Show 2025

Selection from LE Gallery's 2025 LAAS exhibition. Alexander Calder, “Loops and Spheres,” 1970.

LA Art Show 2025

Selection from Casterline Goodman Gallery's 2025 LAAS exhibition. Daniel Yocum.

LA Art Show 2025

Selection from Fabrik Projects's 2025 LAAS exhibition. Sebastiaan Knot.

LA Art Show 2025

Selection from Arcadia Gallery's 2025 LAAS exhibition. Stephen Fox, “Ghost of a Past Romance,” 2024.

LA Art Show 2025

Selection from Wood Symphony's 2025 LAAS exhibition. Larisa Safaryan, “Architects of Heaven.”

LAAS is the largest and longest-running art fair in Los Angeles, and showcases artwork from more than 120 international galleries, museums, and non-profit arts organizations.

LA Art Show 2025

Selection from Fabrik Projects's 2025 LAAS exhibition. Sebastiaan Knot.

LA Art Show 2025

Selection from Rebecca Hossack Gallery's 2025 LAAS exhibition. Laurence Jones, “Infinite Horizons,” 2024.

Selection from LE Gallery's 2025 LAAS exhibition. Roy Lichtenstein, “Seascape No 1,” 1964.

LA Art Show 2025

Selection from Rebecca Hossack Gallery's 2025 LAAS exhibition. Mersuka Dopazo, “Amigos Since Forever,” 2024.

LA Art Show 2025

Selection from Wood Symphony's 2025 LAAS exhibition. Nairi Safaryan, “Unity.”

The My Modern Met team will be on location during LAAS, cataloging the fair's exceptional moments.

LA Art Show 2025

Selection from Rebecca Hossack Gallery's 2025 LAAS exhibition. Nikoleta Sekulovic, “H.Martineau,” 2024.

LA Art Show 2025

Selection from Casterline Goodman Gallery's 2025 LAAS exhibition. Daniel Yocum.

LA Art Show 2025

Selection from Rebecca Hossack Gallery's 2025 LAAS exhibition. Phil Shaw, “For Piet's Sake II,” 2014.

LA Art Show 2025

Selection from LE Gallery's 2025 LAAS exhibition. Pablo Picasso, “Jacqueline Lisant,” 1957.

LA Art Show 2025

Selection from Arcadia Gallery's 2025 LAAS exhibition. Aaron Westerberg, “Apprehension,” 2024.

LA Art Show: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met received permission to feature images by the LA Art Show.

Related Articles:

Balloon Museum Opens in Los Angeles Inviting Visitors To Play in Immersive Installations

Colorful Thread Art Depicts Day-To-Day Life of Los Angeles’ Latino Communities

Photographer Highlights the Vibrant Energy in Portraits From Los Angeles’ Black Market Flea

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Textile Art Captures the Lush Beauty of New Zealand’s Rugged Landscapes
Newly Established LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund Will Offer Critical Aid to Artists and Art Workers
Sikh Communities in Southern California Are Organizing Relief Efforts for Victims of LA Firestorms
Artists Are Paying Tribute to the Heroism of Los Angeles Firefighters
Shelters Across the U.S. Are Taking Adoptable Pets From LA To Free Space for Local Animals Affected by the Fires
LA Firefighters Enter Burning Building To Save Photo Albums and Other Sentimental Items for Family

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Watch In-N-Out Customers Erupt Into Cheers for Firefighters Fighting LA Fires
Firefighters From Mexico Arrive in LA To Fight the Fires as the Latino Community Quickly Steps up To Help
Aerial Footage Captures Devastating Scope of LA Wildfires
Updated Local Resources To Help Los Angelenos Affected by the Fires
French DJ Celebrates the Reopening of Notre-Dame With a Dazzling Blend of Music and Lights
As Los Angeles Battles Its Worst Wildfires in History, Here’s How You Can Help

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.