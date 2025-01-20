LA Art Show Preview: Celebrate Its 30th Anniversary With Countless International Galleries

As Los Angeles’ largest and longest-running art fair, the LA Art Show (LAAS) has served as a crucial forum for discovering and engaging with thriving art communities around the world. The event encapsulates over 120 galleries, museums, and non-profit arts organizations, and features work across all disciplines, including painting, sculpture, photography, and design.

This year, LAAS is celebrating its 30th anniversary edition from February 19 to 23, 2025, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Galleries participating in the 2025 fair represent a diverse array of countries, ranging from Türkiye, Korea, and the Netherlands to France, Taiwan, and the United States.

Longtime exhibiting galleries will also be returning to this year’s fair, among them being Arcadia Contemporary in New York, Rebecca Hossack Art Gallery in London, and Copro Gallery in Los Angeles.

Other highlights include Art in Dongsan, a Seoul- and Goyang-based gallery that will present metalwork by Steel Che (Youngkwan Choi). The exhibition’s centerpiece, Steam Robot, unites contemporary sculpture and industrial heritage, offering insight into Korea’s evolving art landscape.

The Los Angeles-based Snisarenko Gallery, on the other hand, will showcase She, Unbroken, a collection of work by Ukrainian artists Inna Kharchuk, Anna Veriki, Liza Zhdanova, and Iryna Maksymova. The exhibition will focus on themes of resilience, courage, and displacement, especially as it relates to the ongoing conflicts in the region.

My Modern Met will be on location during the entirety of the LAAS, cataloging the fair’s exceptional moments. To stay updated on our coverage, be sure to follow us on Instagram, and learn more about the event on the LA Art Show website.

LA Art Show is celebrating its 30th anniversary edition from February 19 to 23, 2025, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

LAAS is the largest and longest-running art fair in Los Angeles, and showcases artwork from more than 120 international galleries, museums, and non-profit arts organizations.

The My Modern Met team will be on location during LAAS, cataloging the fair's exceptional moments.

LA Art Show: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met received permission to feature images by the LA Art Show.