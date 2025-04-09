Last month was an artistic one for Hong Kong, with the 2025 edition of Art Basel descending upon the city. Between March 28 and 30, the renowned fair celebrated the vibrancy of Hong Kong’s art ecosystem, gathered over 240 galleries from 42 countries and territories, and attracted 91,000 attendees. Notably, the fair also witnessed an “increased presence” of South and Southeast Asian collectors, according to Art Basel Hong Kong Director Angelle Siyang-Le.

“This aligns with the fair’s growing representation from the region, with galleries from Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia,” Siyang-Le explained in an interview with CULTURED Magazine. “Art Basel Hong Kong distinguishes itself through its strong connection to the region—more than half of our exhibiting galleries come from Asia-Pacific.”

In an effort to demonstrate this sense of cultural dynamism, Art Basel Hong Kong meticulously curated a selection of film screenings and artist panels. One such panel brought together Singaporean artist Ho Tzu Nyen and Shabbir Hussain Mustafa, senior curator and head of exhibitions at Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, to a full-house turnout, while the event’s film program spanned seven screenings and the work of 30 artists.

The fair’s Encounters section offered another immersive experience, uniting 18 large-scale projects that considered everything from digital art, design, and architecture to nature, humanity, and textiles. Here, Tina Kim Gallery presented three monumental paintings by the late Filipino-American artist Pacita Abad; Vanguard Gallery shared an installation by Chinese-born, New York-based artist Frank Wang Yefeng, recreating an abstracted garden inspired by the Gobi Desert; and SCAI The Bathhouse showcased a meditation upon migration and displacement by Vajiko Chachkhiani. Monster Chetwynd’s surreal, site-specific installation Lanternfly Ballet was also on display for the third year in a row.

Kabinett, on the other hand, provided a more focused glimpse into historical and contemporary art from the Asia-Pacific region and the Asian diaspora. Encompassing 38 galleries, the sector explored a broad variety of media, ranging from post-Mao period ink paintings, a suite of cardboard sculptures and drawings by the late Vietnamese artist Vũ Dân Tân, ceramic works by Takahiro Kondo, and Ann Leda Shapiro’s figurative watercolors. Taken in its entirety, Kabinett highlighted the significance of the art fair’s location, and its capacity to amplify art from the surrounding area.

Gallerists and collectors alike expressed enthusiasm for Art Basel Hong Kong and its diverse array of featured artwork. Several galleries reported strong sales across all market segments and show sectors, with exceptional placements of works by Louise Bourgeois, Tracey Emin, Yayoi Kusama, Yu Peng, Park Seo-bo, and Yibei Zhang, among others. Prominent private collectors and art patrons from over 70 countries and territories were also in attendance.

“Gagosian achieved significant sales, including prominent institutional and private placements across Asia,” Nick Simunovic, senior director of Gagosian’s Asian operations, said. “The energy and enthusiasm throughout the week made clear that Asia remains a vibrant market and Hong Kong remains a great city to do business.”

Marc Payot, Hauser & Wirth’s president, echoed this sentiment: “At Art Basel Hong Kong, the art market story we saw unfold in real-time was one of great positivity. Art of the highest caliber was highly sought after by the astute collectors from the region.”

Isa Lorenzo, the co-founder of Silverlens, was a little more direct: “It was our best Art Basel Hong Kong yet!”

From June 19 to 22, 2025, Art Basel will return to its eponymous city in Switzerland. To learn more about the art fair and this year’s edition in Hong Kong, visit the Art Basel website.

