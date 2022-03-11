Artist Uses a Chainsaw to Craft Pawsitively Wonderful Sculptures of Beloved Dogs

Animals and nature are united in the art of Michael Jones. The UK-based tree surgeon-turned-artist crafts realistic sculptures of different creatures from timber. His company Man and His Dog Carvings specializes in making bespoke wood carvings of animals big and small.

Jones discovered his love for this craft in college and, after working as a tree surgeon for a number of years and developing a client base, he found a way to make his passion a full-time career. Now, he is commissioned by people from around the UK to produce custom sculptures in a range of sizes and designs.

The concept of his sculptures depends on the request of the customer and the available material. Some of his most recent works depict different dogs, which look uncannily real from afar. Jones creates these realistic renderings by combining different tools, including a chainsaw, an angle grinder, and a Dremel multitool. This helps him refine details like the eyes, nose, and mouth. Afterward, he applies color to bring the entire work together or leaves the piece as-is to allow the unique qualities of the wood to shine on its own.

Scroll down to see more amazing wood carvings by Jones.

UK-based artist Michael Jones (aka Man and His Dog Carvings) uses a chainsaw to create exquisite wood sculptures.

He carves realistic animals and human figures from large blocks of wood.

Some of his most recent works depict different dogs, which look uncannily real from afar.

Jones creates these realistic renderings by combining different tools, including a chainsaw, an angle grinder, and a Dremel multitool.

This helps him refine details like the eyes, nose, and mouth.

Although his dogs are popular, Jones crafts creatures great and small.

Man and His Dog Carvings: Website | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Michael Jones.

Related Articles:

15 Master Artists Carrying on the Ancient Tradition of Wood Carving

Man Leaves 11-Year Career in Finance to Pursue Passion for Surreal Wood Carving

Incredibly Realistic Wood Carvings Look Good Enough to Eat