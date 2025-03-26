Home / Science / Astronomy

Get Ready for the March 29 Solar Eclipse and See If It Will Be Visible From Where You Are

By Regina Sienra on March 26, 2025
Partial solar eclipse

Photo: Belish/Depositphotos

A thrilling astronomical event is right around the corner. On March 29, a solar eclipse will cover parts of the Northern Hemisphere. Unlike the April 8, 2024 solar eclipse, the central part of the Moon’s shadow will miss the Earth, meaning we will only get a partial solar eclipse this time. Still, this exciting phenomenon is not to be missed if you happen to be along its path of visibility. After all, you may even get to witness a “double sunrise.”

The northeastern coast of North America will get the best views of the eclipse, with a crescent sun appearing on the eastern horizon during sunrise. The farther north you are, the deeper the eclipse will be. In the U.S., 13 states will get to witness the eclipse, with coastal New England getting the best views. In Maine, up to 86% of the Sun will be covered as it rises, while New Hampshire and Massachusetts will have up to 57% and 55% coverage, respectively. In the metro areas, Boston will see a 43% obscuration, compared to a modest 21% in New York City.

As for the “double sunrise” phenomenon, in which the rising sun looks like two “horns” emerging from the horizon, it will only be seen from the northeastern tip of Maine, as well as southwestern New Brunswick and eastern Quebec. If you're in Atlantic Canada, you will see a smaller eclipsed sunrise, with the eclipse deepening later in the morning. This time, the luckiest town is Akulivik, Nunavik, in northern Quebec, where 91% of the Sun will be covered at its point of maximum eclipse.

Following in best views of the eclipse are Moncton, New Brunswick, with an 84% eclipse while Halifax, Nova Scotia, and St. John's, Newfoundland, will both get an 82% obscuration. Larger cities such as Montreal and Ottawa, Ontario, will get 46% and 29%, respectively.

Meanwhile, parts of western Europe and northwestern Africa will also get to see the eclipse later in the morning. In Reykjavik, Iceland, a maximum eclipse of 68% will take place at 11:05 a.m. local time, while in London you'll see 31% of the Sun covered at 11:03 a.m. (To learn the exact time and coverage of the area you're in, check out NASA's website and Time and Date.)

It’s important to note that even though this is only a partial eclipse, you still must wear eye protection at all times. If you plan on reusing your 2024 glasses, make sure to check the expiration date and whether they have scratches or scuffs, which make them unsafe for viewing. You can also use an indirect viewing method, like a pinhole projector or looking at the shadows of tree leaves on the ground, which double as a natural projector.

On March 29, a solar eclipse will cover parts of the Northern Hemisphere.

Stages of partial solar eclipse

Photo: krisrobin/Depositphotos

Unlike, the April 8, 2024 solar eclipse, the central part of the Moon’s shadow will miss the Earth, meaning we will only get a partial solar eclipse.

Partial solar eclipse

Photo: milangucci/Depositphotos

Still, if you're in Northeastern U.S. or Canada, you may get to see a “double sunrise.”

Partial solar eclipse through visor

Photo: mroczka/Depositphotos

Sources: March 29, 2025 Partial Solar Eclipse; What the Eclipse Will Look Like near the Maximum Point; Which states will see the March 29 solar eclipse — and which will see a ‘double sunrise'?

Related Articles:

Solar Eclipse Photo Contest Winners Celebrate North America’s Recent Total Eclipse

Astrophotographer Flies Across the World to Take HDR Photo of the Total Eclipse

Images of the Eclipse Taken From Space Show How the Moon’s Shadow Looked From up Above

Epic Photos of Twin Planes Flying Through the Solar Eclipse

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

NASA Unveils Historic Photos of a Lunar Sunset Captured by the Blue Ghost Lander
This Is What Astronaut Suni Williams Missed the Most About Earth—and Will Miss About the ISS
Stranded NASA Astronauts Make a Safe Return to Earth After Being in Orbit for 9 Unplanned Months
Blue Ghost Lander Celebrates Successful Moon Landing by Capturing Spectacular Images of Earth
Astronomers Discover Football Field-Sized Asteroid That May Strike Earth in 2032
7 Planets in Our Solar System Will Appear in the Sky at the Same Time for One Night Only

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

You Can See Four Planets Shining Brightly in the Night Sky Every Night in January
NASA Astronauts Aboard the International Space Station Send Festival Holiday Greeting
After His Death, Neil Armstrong’s Widow Found a Bag of Space Artifacts in His Closet
Dazzling Quadrantid Meteor Shower Will Light Up the Night Sky This New Year
NASA Astronauts Stuck in Space Share Festive Photo That’s Out of this World
Get Ready for the Geminid Meteor Shower, the Last Big Astronomy Event of 2024

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.