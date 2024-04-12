Home / Science / Astronomy

Images of the Eclipse Taken From Space Show How the Moon’s Shadow Looked From up Above

By Regina Sienra on April 12, 2024
2024 eclipse from space

Photo: NASA Earth Observatory

Total solar eclipses provide a once-in-a-life-time spectacle. Turning the sky into a deep-twilight blue, the Moon covers the Sun, only leaving its bright corona visible as some stars come out. As breathtaking as it is on the ground, an eclipse also offers fascinating sights from up above—although they are quite different. Images of the 2024 total solar eclipse from space, shared by NASA Earth Observatory and other institutions, reveal how this event looked from up above.

Some of the most compelling footage was captured by Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES-16), part of a collaboration between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA. Using its advanced baseline imager, the satellite captured the Moon’s shadow moving across North America between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. CEST, looking like a chunky brown-black mass moving in a southwest-northeast motion.

NASA’s Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC) imager on the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite had an even more insightful shot, capturing the entirety of the eclipse from its earliest stages over the Pacific Ocean through its end on the east coast of Canada, covering the continent in a dark shade. Meanwhile, the NOAA-20 weather satellite's vantage point in Earth’s orbit offered a striking side-by-side comparison. The satellite imagery shows the difference between the eclipsed portion of North America and how it looks most of the time. For an easier examination, they marked the path of totality and the state lines.

Additional to satellite imagery, some lucky people experienced the eclipse with their own eyes. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station shared their view of the eclipse 261 miles above ground. The image shows the Moon’s shadow as it covers portions of Maine and the Canadian provinces of Quebec and New Brunswick.

Hoping to make the most out of it, others chased the eclipse as long as they could, like NASA astronaut Jessica Meir. Flying aboard a T38 jet at 39,000 feet, Meir saw the eclipse cross over north Texas. “We saw the darkness approaching us from behind,” she wrote. “Soon it caught up with us and we had several minutes in totality as we chased along its path. Then we were back in the light once again. Not a bad day in the office.”

Scroll down to explore footage of the eclipse from space and the sky.

As breathtaking as it was on the ground, the eclipse also offered fascinating sights from space.

2024 eclipse from space side by side comparison

Photo: NASA Earth Observatory

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station shared their view of the eclipse 261 miles above ground.

2024 eclipse from International Space Station

Photo: ISS / NASA

Meanwhile, the GOES-16 satellite captured the Moon's shadow traveling across North America.

Flying aboard a T38 jet at 39,000 feet, astronaut Jessica Meir saw the eclipse cross over north Texas.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Jessica Meir (@astro_jessica)

h/t: [IFL Science]

Related Articles:

Epic Photos of Twin Planes Flying Through the Solar Eclipse

Former Science Teacher Hosts Eclipse Party He Promised to His Students 46 Years Ago

The Most Spectacular Photos and Videos of the 2024 Great North American Eclipse

105-Year-Old Solar Eclipse Chaser Is Ready To Watch His 13th Eclipse

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Scientists Prove They Can Detect Traces of Life in Grains of Extraterrestrial Ice
The Most Spectacular Photos and Videos of the 2024 Great North American Eclipse
April 8 Eclipse: Everything You Need To Know Before This Once-in-a-Lifetime Astronomical Event
NASA Announces We May Have a Chance to See a Star Explosion With the Naked Eye This Year
James Webb Space Telescope’s Findings Confirm We Know Very Little About Our Universe
Scientists Discover Brightest Object in Space That Is 500 Trillion Times Brighter Than Our Sun

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Female Space Pioneer Makes History By Sending Jeff Koons’ Art to the Moon [Interview]
Giant Volcano the Size of Mount Everest Is Discovered on Mars
Astronaut Takes Photo of Pyramids During His Last Day on ISS
Explore the Surface of Mars in 4K Resolution With Footage Captured by NASA’s Rovers
Photographer Captures Rare “Green Flash” Coming From Venus
New Study Finds That Earth’s Core Wobbles on Its Axis Every 8.5 Years

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.