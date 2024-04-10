Home / Photography / Astrophotography

Epic Photos of Twin Planes Flying Through the Solar Eclipse

By Jessica Stewart on April 10, 2024
Red Bull Aerobatic Pilots Fly Through Rare Solar Eclipse

Photo: Dustin Snipes and Mason Mashon

There are many memorable photos of the 2024 eclipse coming out, but two photographers really pushed themselves to the limit to create a unique take on the event. Dustin Snipes and Mason Mashon teamed up with Red Bull aerobatic pilots Kevin Coleman and Pete McLeod to create their vision of two planes flying under the eclipse during totality.

To make their dream come true, a team worked for months on all of the details. Given that the totality only lasts for about four minutes, there was no margin for error. Leading up to eclipse day, Snipes and Mashon conducted numerous rehearsals, shot dozens of flyovers, tested numerous illumination solutions, and built a capture plan through months of preparation. Even the wings of the planes were wrapped with special reflective material to ensure they would be visible.

All of the hard work came together as the crew gathered in Sulphur Springs, Texas, on April 8. At around 1:40 pm local time, totality began, and that's when everything was set into motion.

The pilots had to fly in a tight formation, flying at 1,500 feet in elevation and only 4 feet apart, in order to line up the Sun, the Moon, and both the planes within the same frame. On the ground, Red Bull Air Force team member Luke Aikins received instructions from the photographers that he then translated directly to the pilots to create a series of epic imagery.

Redbull aerobatic pilots standing in front of planes

Pilots Kevin Coleman and Pete McLeod (Photo: Dustin Snipes)

“Normally, this would be a manageable maneuver, but when you have the darkness from the eclipse, a flight angle that needs to be perfectly lined up with the Sun, and only four minutes to take the shot while moving 180 mph, it makes it incredibly challenging,” confessed Coleman.

Coleman and McLeod were able to perform three passes across the eclipse before totality ended, giving Snipes and Mashon a good chance to get the images they were after. In the end, the photographers couldn't have been more pleased.

“I loved being able to solve these ‘impossible shots' with our team and create something that no one has seen before,” shared Snipes. “To get the planes, the Sun, the Moon, and the lights all within one exposure was an extreme challenge, one I haven't faced yet.”

“This is one of the hardest photos that I’ve ever tried to capture,” added Mashon. “There are known settings to capture an eclipse, but when you need to figure out the height of the planes above ground level to frame and scale them perfectly with the eclipse, during totality, it’s a totally different game.”

Scroll down to see more of their shots from the 2024 Great North American Eclipse, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the setup.

Photographers Dustin Snipes and Mason Mashon teamed up with Red Bull aerobatic pilots Kevin Coleman and Pete McLeod to create an epic eclipse photo.

Red Bull Aerobatic Pilots Fly Through Rare Solar Eclipse

Photo: Dustin Snipes, Mason Mashon, and Peter McKinnon

Redbull Plane Flying During 2024 Solar Eclipse During Totality

Photo: Dustin Snipes and Mason Mashon

Redbull Plane Flying During 2024 Solar Eclipse During Totality

Photo: Dustin Snipes and Mason Mashon

It took months of research and days of practice to ensure they'd get the flyover at totality just right.

Behind the Scenes of 2024 Solar Eclipse Red Bull Photo Shoot

Photographers Mason Mashon and Dustin Snipes work with Luke Aikins map out their plan for the Eclipse in Sulphur Springs, Texas, USA on April 7, 2024. (Photo: Colin Kerrigan)

Behind the Scenes of 2024 Solar Eclipse Red Bull Photo Shoot

Luke Aikins uses his homemade sundial to line up the planes during practice in Sulpher Springs, Texas, USA on April 6, 2024. (Photo: Colin Kerrigan)

Aerobatic pilot getting ready to take off

Pete McLeod sits in the cockpit before a flight in Sulphur Springs, Texas, USA on April 7, 2024. (Photo: Mason Mashon)

Behind the scenes of photographers during total eclipse

Photographers Mason Mashon and Dustin Snipes focus during practice in Sulpher Springs, Texas, USA on April 6, 2024. (Photo: Colin Kerrigan)

It's a tribute to hard work and dedication that everyone involved was able to help pull off the incredible photo.

Behind the scenes of photographers during total eclipse

Dustin Snipes photographs Kevin Coleman and Pete McLeod flying during the Total Solar Eclipse. (Photo: Colin Kerrigan)

Behind the scenes of photographers during total eclipse

Mason Mashon photographs Kevin Coleman and Pete McLeod flying during the Total Solar Eclipse. (Photo: Colin Kerrigan)

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Red Bull.

Related Articles:

Pilot Captures Incredible Shot of Thunderstorm Over the Pacific Ocean

This Image of the Total Eclipse Is Being Called “History’s Most Amazing Photo”

The Most Spectacular Photos and Videos of the 2024 Great North American Eclipse

Aerial Photographer Waits Three Years for Epic Photo of Jet Flying Over the Rose Bowl

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

The Most Spectacular Photos and Videos of the 2024 Great North American Eclipse
Dark Energy Camera Captures a Breathtaking 1.3-Gigapixel Photo of the Remains of a Dead Star
Astrophotographers Join Forces To Create High-Definition Panorama of Annular Eclipse
Professional Photographer Shares How to Photograph the Great North American Solar Eclipse Safely [Interview]
400-Megapixel Photo of the Sun Made From 100,000 Photos
NASA Shares Photo of Distant Galaxies That Look Like a Penguin and an Egg

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Italian Photographer Waits 6 Years to Get Perfectly Aligned Photo of the Moon, a Mountain, and a Basilica
All 13 Full Moons From 2023 Together in One Brilliant Photo
JWST Releases Photo of a Bright Ringed Uranus in Time for the Holidays
These Are the Best Northern Lights Photos of 2023
Stars Align for Photographer in this Rare Photo of an Aurora, STEVE, and the Milky Way
Breathtaking Timelapse Captures How the Sun Looks During Intense Solar Storms

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.