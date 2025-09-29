Home / Art / Painting

Monumental Mandala-Like Paintings Explore the Vastness of Spirituality

By Eva Baron on September 29, 2025

Painting by Maria Trishchetskaia

For Maria Trishchetskaia, art is meant to transform a personal vision into something tangible. She says, this allows “others [to] step into [your] inner world.” This “inner world” is especially important given the artist’s primary subject: spirituality. It took time to arrive at that stylistic preference, and yet the Russian artist specifies that it still felt like a natural progression for her.

“I keep collecting impressions and experiences, bringing them together like pieces of a mosaic,” she tells My Modern Met. “I try to weave everything into my existing style instead of chasing every new trend.”

Indeed, Trishchetskaia’s work gathers several strands of influence, with a particular emphasis on South Asian philosophy, symbolism, and visual culture. Now based in Goa, India, the artist relies heavily upon mandala patterns, floral motifs, intricate textures, and, at times, scripted borders throughout her compositions, many of which bear soft, translucent color palettes. These various elements, Trishchetskaia explains, only complement her fascination with spiritual art and how they impact the physical atmosphere around them.

“For me, spirituality is about seeing the deep connections between things—people, symbols, cultures—and finding meaning in them,” she says. “In my art, I try to translate that sense of connection into visual form.”

The process of “translation” requires intense focus and clarity on Trishchetskaia’s part; but, even then, she believes it’s well worth the effort. As she explains, her own discipline and serenity are both meant to bestow similar sensations upon her viewers.

“When I paint, I need the work to carry a state of being calm, so that the viewer can feel it, too,” she explains. “The process itself is meditative for me: building layers, choosing a composition, creating textures. Whether it’s through symbols, geometry, or color choices, my goal is to create works that feel like small portals, inviting people to pause and experience a moment of reflection.”

It’s a lofty task, but it’s also one that Trishchetskaia feels confident about fulfilling. After all, her paintings don’t even strike her as “work.”

“My practice feels like a continuation of how I explore [my interests] every day,” she says. “Developing my practice feels less like work and more like a long-running experiment in turning life into art.”

To learn more about the artist, visit Maria Trishchetskaia’s website.

For years, Maria Trishchetskaia has delved into such themes as spirituality, philosophy, and mysticism throughout her paintings.

Painting by Maria Trishchetskaia

Painting by Maria Trishchetskaia

Painting by Maria Trishchetskaia

Now based in Goa, India, the Russian artist finds inspiration in South Asian symbolism, whether it be in the form of mandala patterns or floral motifs.

Paintings by Maria Trishchetskaia Oriental Wind

Paintings by Maria Trishchetskaia Oriental Wind

Painting by Maria Trishchetskaia

Painting by Maria Trishchetskaia

Painting by Maria Trishchetskaia

Maria Trishchetskaia: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Maria Trishchetskaia.

Related Articles:

Self-Taught Artisan Transforms Silver Into Divine, Armor-Like Jewelry [Interview]

Chiharu Shiota’s Newest Exhibition Highlights “Emptiness” by Filling the Void With Webs of Thread

New York City’s 600-Foot-Long Subway Mural Recalls Hilma af Klint’s Astounding Mysticism

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Frida Kahlo Painting Could Break Art Record for Female Artists by Selling for up to $60 Million
Paintings Scattered With Colorful Eggshells Convey Life’s Fragility and Resilience in One [Interview]
Artist Conjures Surreal, Futuristic Worlds Populated By a Lone Astronaut
Artist Celebrates Pueblo Architecture in Minimalist, Color-Blocked Paintings
Simple Pastel Paintings Celebrate Everyday Life With Quiet Tenderness
Intricate Portraits Painted on Persian Rugs Link the Past to the Present

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Ed Sheeran Showcases His Splatter Paintings for the First Time in London Exhibition
Artist Meditates Upon Postcolonial Identity With Hybrid Paintings [Interview]
Artist Creates Dark Canvases Dripping With Vibrant Streaks of Paint
High School “Loner” Paints Stunning Portraits To Reconnect With Peers Before Graduation
Three Inspiring Online Art Classes You Can Do Outdoors
Monumental Botanical Paintings Energized With Vibrant Electric Hues [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.