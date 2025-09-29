Monumental Mandala-Like Paintings Explore the Vastness of Spirituality

For Maria Trishchetskaia, art is meant to transform a personal vision into something tangible. She says, this allows “others [to] step into [your] inner world.” This “inner world” is especially important given the artist’s primary subject: spirituality. It took time to arrive at that stylistic preference, and yet the Russian artist specifies that it still felt like a natural progression for her.

“I keep collecting impressions and experiences, bringing them together like pieces of a mosaic,” she tells My Modern Met. “I try to weave everything into my existing style instead of chasing every new trend.”

Indeed, Trishchetskaia’s work gathers several strands of influence, with a particular emphasis on South Asian philosophy, symbolism, and visual culture. Now based in Goa, India, the artist relies heavily upon mandala patterns, floral motifs, intricate textures, and, at times, scripted borders throughout her compositions, many of which bear soft, translucent color palettes. These various elements, Trishchetskaia explains, only complement her fascination with spiritual art and how they impact the physical atmosphere around them.

“For me, spirituality is about seeing the deep connections between things—people, symbols, cultures—and finding meaning in them,” she says. “In my art, I try to translate that sense of connection into visual form.”

The process of “translation” requires intense focus and clarity on Trishchetskaia’s part; but, even then, she believes it’s well worth the effort. As she explains, her own discipline and serenity are both meant to bestow similar sensations upon her viewers.

“When I paint, I need the work to carry a state of being calm, so that the viewer can feel it, too,” she explains. “The process itself is meditative for me: building layers, choosing a composition, creating textures. Whether it’s through symbols, geometry, or color choices, my goal is to create works that feel like small portals, inviting people to pause and experience a moment of reflection.”

It’s a lofty task, but it’s also one that Trishchetskaia feels confident about fulfilling. After all, her paintings don’t even strike her as “work.”

“My practice feels like a continuation of how I explore [my interests] every day,” she says. “Developing my practice feels less like work and more like a long-running experiment in turning life into art.”

To learn more about the artist, visit Maria Trishchetskaia’s website.

For years, Maria Trishchetskaia has delved into such themes as spirituality, philosophy, and mysticism throughout her paintings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Oriental Wind Artist (@oriental_wind_art)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Oriental Wind Artist (@oriental_wind_art)

Now based in Goa, India, the Russian artist finds inspiration in South Asian symbolism, whether it be in the form of mandala patterns or floral motifs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Oriental Wind Artist (@oriental_wind_art)

Maria Trishchetskaia: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Maria Trishchetskaia.

Related Articles :

Self-Taught Artisan Transforms Silver Into Divine, Armor-Like Jewelry [Interview]

Chiharu Shiota’s Newest Exhibition Highlights “Emptiness” by Filling the Void With Webs of Thread

New York City’s 600-Foot-Long Subway Mural Recalls Hilma af Klint’s Astounding Mysticism