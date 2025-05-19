Home / Art / Installation

Chiharu Shiota’s Newest Exhibition Highlights “Emptiness” by Filling the Void With Webs of Thread

By Eva Baron on May 19, 2025
"Chiharu Shiota: Silent Emptiness" at the Red Brick Art Museum in Beijing, China

“Gateway to Silence,” 2025. Antique porch, red wool.

Despite working predominantly with thread, Chiharu Shiota wants to be clear: her art should be read as paintings, not as cobwebs. For the Japanese artist, threads are brushstrokes, and her monumental installations are canvases, delicately painted and suspended in the air. “When I finally began using thread,” Shiota said in a recent interview with My Modern Met, “I felt like I found my own material. I could express my emotions.” Those emotions typically revolve around connection, memory, and, as the artist’s latest solo exhibition suggests, emptiness.

Now on view at the Red Brick Art Museum in Beijing, Chiharu Shiota: Silent Emptiness encompasses several site-specific installations, incorporating local materials and, perhaps more importantly, posing questions that have long preoccupied Shiota. Throughout her career, the artist has often considered the relationship between presence and absence, especially as it relates to Eastern traditions such as Buddhism and Taoism. Silent Emptiness deepens Shiota’s studies, positing emptiness as not just tangible, but also remarkably tactile. Even in rooms so vast it seems nearly impossible to fill them, Shiota masterfully maneuvers thread around floors, walls, and ceilings, pointing out what remains empty and what has been covered.

“I always need to visit the museum space before I can think about what to create,” Shiota has said. “Only by seeing the space can I imagine what will fit.”

That sense of care is evident in Silent Emptiness, where each installation perfectly “integrates the architecture and space of Red Brick,” as Yan Shijie, the exhibition’s curator, remarks in a statement. Metamorphosis of Consciousness, for instance, reflects upon sleep and how, as a “journey beyond the body,” it resembles death. The piece consists of a simple bed with white sheets, and, floating above it, hundreds of transparent tendrils, each decorated with small lights and butterflies. Suddenly, the gallery space transforms into an ethereal and almost haunting atmosphere, where visitors must grapple with the limits of their bodies when compared to the boundlessness of their minds, dreams, or thoughts, even and perhaps especially in death.

Gateway to Silence is a similar provocation, causing a rift between reality and spirituality. The installation repurposes an ancient Tibetan Buddhist door, enveloped by a criss-crossing network of red threads. The door is the only remnant of a world familiar to us, as the red threads spread across the entire room. As the museum claims, it’s as though an “unseen force” has emerged from another dimension and broken through the Buddhist door, vaulting us into a setting beyond our comprehension. But the threads aren’t only “traces of rupture;” they’re also connectors, gently grazing visitors as they walk through the exhibition space.

In addition to these and other immersive installations, Silent Emptiness also features Shiota’s manuscripts, created specially for the exhibition, as well as archival photographs and video documentation. These materials hope to trace Shiota’s journey from Japan to her resounding success in the global contemporary art scene, and her evolution from painting to large-scale artworks.

“Using fiber as warp and ordinary objects as weft, Shiota weaves a contemporary interpretation of emptiness,” Red Brick says. “It is not a void but the freedom of all things arising through interdependence.”

Chiharu Shiota: Silent Emptiness is now open at the Red Brick Art Museum through August 31, 2025.

In her latest solo exhibition Silent Emptiness, Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota considers themes of emptiness and connection.

"Chiharu Shiota: Silent Emptiness" at the Red Brick Art Museum in Beijing, China

“Rooted Memories,” 2025. Red rope, boat, earth.

"Chiharu Shiota: Silent Emptiness" at the Red Brick Art Museum in Beijing, China

“Metamorphosis of Consciousness,” 2025. Mixed media.

"Chiharu Shiota: Silent Emptiness" at the Red Brick Art Museum in Beijing, China

“Echoes of Time,” 2025. Black yarn, rock.

"Chiharu Shiota: Silent Emptiness" at the Red Brick Art Museum in Beijing, China

"Chiharu Shiota: Silent Emptiness" at the Red Brick Art Museum in Beijing, China

“Metamorphosis of Consciousness,” 2025. Mixed media.

Staged at the Red Brick Art Museum in Beijing, Silent Emptiness encompasses several large-scale, spatial installations, each incorporating local materials and Shiota’s signature thread.

"Chiharu Shiota: Silent Emptiness" at the Red Brick Art Museum in Beijing, China

“Gateway to Silence,” 2025. Antique porch, red wool.

"Chiharu Shiota: Silent Emptiness" at the Red Brick Art Museum in Beijing, China

"Chiharu Shiota: Silent Emptiness" at the Red Brick Art Museum in Beijing, China

"Chiharu Shiota: Silent Emptiness" at the Red Brick Art Museum in Beijing, China

“Metamorphosis of Consciousness,” 2025. Mixed media.

The exhibition is currently on view through August 31, 2025.

"Chiharu Shiota: Silent Emptiness" at the Red Brick Art Museum in Beijing, China

Installation view of Chiharu Shiota's “Rooted Memories” artwork at the Red Brick Art Museum in Beijing, China.

"Chiharu Shiota: Silent Emptiness" at the Red Brick Art Museum in Beijing, China

"Chiharu Shiota: Silent Emptiness" at the Red Brick Art Museum in Beijing, China

“Multiple Realities,” 2025. Mixed media.

"Chiharu Shiota: Silent Emptiness" at the Red Brick Art Museum in Beijing, China

Installation view of “Chiharu Shiota: Silent Emptiness” at the Red Brick Art Museum in Beijing, China.

"Chiharu Shiota: Silent Emptiness" at the Red Brick Art Museum in Beijing, China

Exterior view of the Red Brick Art Museum in Beijing, China.

Exhibition Information:
Chiharu Shiota
Silent Emptiness
March 23–August 31, 2025
Red Brick Art Museum
Shunbai Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China 100103

Chiharu Shiota: Website | Instagram
Red Brick Art Museum: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Red Brick Art Museum.

Related Articles:

New Exhibition Explores the 60 Artists At the Forefront of Contemporary Fiber Art

New Exhibition Puts Pablo Picasso In Conversation With Contemporary Asian Art

Australia Hosts Comprehensive Exhibition Honoring Yayoi Kusama’s Career

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Immersive LED Displays Transform a Korean Resort Into a Shimmering Crystal Palace
Billowing ‘Orb’ Held Together by Over 200,000 Rivets Casts Dramatic Shadow at Google Campus
New York City’s 600-Foot-Long Subway Mural Recalls Hilma af Klint’s Astounding Mysticism
30,000 Ceramic Red Poppies Flow Across the Tower of London’s Lawn
New Exhibition Explores the 60 Artists At the Forefront of Contemporary Fiber Art
Artist Transforms Humble Shipping Containers Into Monumental Gold Columns

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Tree Stump Lined With Mirrors Hides a Decadent Sauna Inside of It
Iridescent Installation Catches the Shifting Light of the Californian Desert
Moving Exhibition Ruminates on the Emotional Complexities of Disappearing Glaciers [Interview]
Hypnotic Drippy Artwork Cloaks Las Vegas Sphere in Mesmerizing Moving Hues
Milan Design Week 2025: Google Teams up With Light Artist for Fascinating Interactive Installation
Es Devlin’s Rotating Library for Salone Del Mobile Is a Celebration of Learning

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.